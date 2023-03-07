HR is failing younger workers with one key area of L&D

Skilled workers of all generations likely need to embrace the use of technology to do their jobs.

Whether it be powerful imaging and rendering software, or even mastering the age-old complexities of Microsoft’s Excel platform, there is much to get your head around when cutting your teeth in forging a successful career.

Luckily for today’s workers, learning and development is a pivotal element of HR’s remit, and the tools they need to get up to speed quickly are constantly at their fingertips in the form of bitesize learning, internal LMS platforms and a slew of very strong services provided by the booming L&D market.

Yet, it seems that there’s one element of workplace development currently slipping through HR’s fingers when getting younger workers acclimated with working life. Likely an unexpected outcome of the pandemic and the shift to remote or hybrid working, many young professionals simply have no idea how to utilise traditional office tools such as printers, copiers or scanners.

This may seem like. Quirky issue to navigate, however according to recent findings from Dell, it could be a bigger issue than you anticipate. Dell used its own survey of respondents between the ages of 18 and 26 to find that 56% of respondents said “they had very basic to no digital skills education.”

What’s more, one third of respondents noted that their schooling had not provided them “with the digital skill they need to propel their career”. In essence, when faced with the challenge of using a copier machine, they were stumped.

Office proficiency varies wildly with age range

As you might expect, proficiency with office technology varies wildly based on age group. Dell’s research found that found many offices still use ‘outdated’ technologies when it comes to more administrative tasks, such as operating phone systems, creating copies or scanning documents.

As such, 49% of Gen-Z staff found it impossible to use these systems, and required help from baby boomer colleagues, aged over 55.

In comparison, just 32% of those within the baby boomer generation felt that they suffered with similar issues.

“Gen-Z is particularly sensitive to the impact of legacy systems and highly values modern technology,” noted Simon O’Kane, who recently headed up similar research from Asana.

“They push back against established norms, hoping companies will update legacy systems in favour of modern technology and efficient processes. It’s clear that organisations either don’t have clear processes that Gen-Z connects with, or have legacy processes that they find cumbersome and demotivating,” he added.

What effect is this lack of technological proficiency having on workers?

Aside from being unable to complete basic tasks without dedicating significant time to them, the feeling of ineptitude caused my improper training with office-based technology is, according to Asana’s research, contributing to higher levels of imposter syndrome and burnout among younger workers.

In fact, so bad is this anxiety around utilising these tools, that 78% of younger workers are reportedly suffering from imposter syndrome, when operating out of an office.

This sense of imposter syndrome is also affecting younger workers’ ability to create work-life balance. 37% of Gen-Z workers struggle to log off after office hours and keep working on phones and tablets, according to Asana’s research. Just ten per cent of Baby Boomers struggled with the same issue.