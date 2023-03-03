Are you responsible for allowing 'horrible bosses' to ruin company culture?

The opening scene of the film Horrible Bosses shows Jason Bateman’s character Nick pulling into an empty parking lot, rushing into the lobby of the building and then to his desk in a darkened office, where he’s the only worker. Shortly after everyone else files into work about three hours later, his boss (one of the titular horrors, played by Kevin Spacey), informs him that he arrived at 6:02am and that that sort of behaviour isn’t one he expects from someone who wants a promotion.

The movie goes from bad to worse, with one boss inheriting his father’s business only to use it for his own monetary gain and running it into the ground – while another, played by Rachel-from-Friends (sometimes known as Jennifer Aniston) sexually harasses her direct report, putting his personal relationships on the line.

HR lessons from Hollywood? Hmm.

While the movie, released in 2011 and its successful sequel (the cleverly named Horrible Bosses 2) in 2014 uses overblown scenarios to portray the power struggle of the working person, many of us have been in those situations – and repeatedly.

But surely, post-pandemic, with the drastic changes and the ‘new way of working’, we’ve all learned our lessons? Let’s take stock.

During the pandemic, which none of us want to talk about anymore, but which still has lessons to teach us, 99% of workers told KornFerry statistics that they “felt they were working for empathetic bosses” – which is double the amount reported pre-pandemic.

Because of this, employees reported feeling more creative and innovative, and had the time and space to think about their work in a renewed way. We also saw into one another’s lives much more, and the terror of a shared ‘enemy’ brought us together over workout videos and, of course, banana bread.

But with Glassdoor and LinkedIn both reporting a huge upswing in ‘return-to-office mandates’, perhaps the lessons didn’t sink in as well as they should have.

Marylin Devonish, a remote working expert, therapist and career coach focusing on neurotype, says while some changes are here to stay, those looking to exploit employees will find a way.

“Sadly, I don’t imagine the lockdown will change horrible bosses,” she told HR Grapevine. “There are changes which these types of managers now can’t avoid, however I don’t think they’ll all magically disappear, they will probably just change form.”

We have only to look at Elon Musk, Alan Sugar and the Canadian firm which installed time tracking software on its employees devices to see that Devonish is correct.

In fact, presenteeism is once again on the rise: a meta report by data and analytics firm Fruitful Insights shows that between May 2021 and November of last year, preseenteism rose by 18%, and anecdotally, thousands of employees in the UK are struggling to get their needs met.

Devonish said that in her time coaching businesses in how to achieve their most productive remote work, she’s heard some true horrible bosses horror stories.

“I’ve spoken to employees who are now battling to work from home a couple of days a week, despite having proven they can do so at peak efficiency during two years of lockdown. Others are under greater scrutiny.

“For example, I was speaking to an employee whose boss insisted they come back into the office after lockdown, thereupon they sat in an empty office, doing exactly the work they could have been doing at home, while all the managers were in their office on Zoom calls. They then made the two-hour journey back home.”

All that, for no reason other than, “We’ve always done it this way?” Surely we can do better than that.

What HR can do if horrible bosses are reverting to type

Devonish says that if employees are finding their bosses have ‘reverted horrible’ following lockdown, one thing they can do is improve their understanding of the organisation’s HR policies.

“I have a read through the HR policy to see if the boss is ignoring their own rules,” she explains. If a person was refused leave to attend the funeral of a close friend because their boss says they can only have time off for family funerals, yet the HR policy states that bereavement leave can also be granted in exceptional circumstances, I would help draft a statement which explains it wasn’t just the death of a passing acquaintance, but a lifelong friend since childhood.”

Devonish also admits that, while the power is more to employees than ever before, ‘fear of the boss’ is rooted deep in our collective psyche.

“Fear is incredibly powerful,” she explains, “and that power doesn’t necessarily diminish because lockdown is over – it may just change form, and a horrible boss will often find other ways to make their presence felt, like ‘accidentally’ calling with an emergency or messaging after hours and demanding a response, or scheduling a meeting late in the evening.

Clive Smart, Head of Talent Acquisition at Moneysupermarket Group, echoes Devonish’s wisdom, saying: “Bosses that drive an ‘always on’ culture – don’t you just love them? Add in modern work tools, and it just does not help us. I don’t want a WhatsApp or Slack message on a Saturday when I am at my kids’ swimming lesson, particularly not when it’s about a question they could answer themselves!”

However, as Devonish points out, the era of horrible bosses has evolved.

“The Great Resignation changed the dynamics, however, and employees began voting with their feet in the face of unreasonable regimes,” she says.

“If those in HR know they have horrible bosses in their midst, I would recommend checking HR policies to ensure they are up-to-date and reflect the changing landscape of work.

“And having policies is one thing – enforcing them and protecting the welfare of employees is where it really counts.”