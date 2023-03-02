Sacking of BBC presenter who called colleagues 'C-words' puts spotlight on swearing policies

A BBC radio presenter was sacked after using swear words to describe two colleagues, a tribunal has heard.

BBC Radio Suffolk presenter James Hazell was judged to have breached his contract by using the C-word to refer to two female co-workers with whom he had "increasingly strained relationships", according to editor Peter Cook, who gave evidence to an employment tribunal.

Hazell was also alleged to have threatened the same two colleagues not to complain about him and had previously been warned about his conduct towards one of the employees, including comments and behaviour of a sexual nature, according to the legal proceedings.

The tribunal heard that Cook was warned that his previous behaviour could cost him his job, but this outcome was avoided after he apologised to the co-worker involved.

Hazell, who worked for the national broadcaster from 2006 until his dismissal in 2021, denies both allegations, and has taken the Beeb to a tribunal with counter claims that he was discriminated against because of his depression. He alleges that the BBC sacked him over “what it perceived to be negativity in [his] behaviour."

During the proceedings, Hazell had the opportunity to cross examine his former boss, asking him why he had not resolved the issues between him and the two colleagues through a mediation process, instead of sacking him.

Cook responded: "Because, in my view, you had broken our Code of Conduct to such an extent that it wouldn't have been appropriate for you to continue working for the BBC."

The tribunal is proceeding.

Profanity in the workplace, and why context is crucial

Cook told the tribunal that, although Hazell had previously displayed inappropriate behaviour towards the colleagues in question, it was his use of the C-word to reference them, and his threats that they should not complain about him, that led Cook to sack him.

But should this behaviour alone be enough to warrant a dismissal? In another recent employment tribunal, a judge ruled that swearing in the office has lost its shock factor.

Judge Andrew Gumbiti-Zimuto ruled that language including the F word is so commonplace that it lacks significance and shouldn’t offend colleagues.

The comments came during a tribunal involving an account manager who complained about her boss’s conduct during a meeting.

The claimant, who was suing the firm for unfair dismissal and discrimination, alleged the manager belittled and undermined her during the meeting, and went on to say “I don’t give a f***” during discussions about a potential deal.

Although the manager denied making the comment, the judge declared that even if he had, it would not be considered rude or offensive.

“The words allegedly used in our view are fairly commonplace and do not carry the shock value they might have done in another time,” said the judge.

“It is in our view something that might have been said and is not recalled now by [two other colleagues] because of its lack of significance at the time.”

The tribunal also ruled that the comment “was not intended to be offensive”.

The intention behind Hazell’s language seems clearer - that being an air of malice behind it, given his already poor relationship with his co-workers. But whether foul language should be considered unprofessional and/or offensive to some, is a highly subjective matter. What should be a far more pressing issue for HR leaders is the context in which the language is used.

Alexandra Farmer, Head of Team and Solicitor at WorkNest explained: “Using profanity in the workplace is not necessarily unacceptable.

“In some sectors, such as in construction or manufacturing environments, it may be more commonplace, but in an office, it may be considered more offensive.

“If someone stubs their toe on the edge of their desk or burns them self while drinking their cup of coffee, you may hear the odd profanity and most people will just shrug it off.

“But if an employee swears at their manager, or if during a heated exchange, a manager indulges in an expletive-laden tirade at their subordinate, then these are the types of cases which an employer cannot just disregard.

“If an employer swears at an employee, it’s important to note that if the nature of the language is so serious that it justifies an employee resigning from their role, they could submit a claim at an Employment Tribunal for constructive dismissal.”

Employee awarded six figures over CEO’s abusive language

In perhaps one of the most well-known cases, Horkulak v Cantor Fitzgerald, an employee took legal action against his employer, claiming that the conduct of the CEO, in particular his abusive and foul language, constituted a breach to the implied duty of trust and confidence. The employer argued that this type of language was ordinary in the workplace and was mainly due to being frustrated at the employee’s performance issues. The employee’s claim was upheld and he was awarded £900,000 in damages.

Farmer explained: “It’s a useful reminder that managers should not abuse their position of authority. If they are frustrated at their employee’s performance issues, they should deal with these concerns through their capability procedure. At times when tensions are high, they should take time to calm down before addressing the employee and always take care to curb their language.

“If an employee swears at their manager, in your disciplinary policy, you should provide clear examples of acts which will be considered gross misconduct. Generally, employers will include the use of excessive bad language on the company, prospect’s or client’s premises as an example of gross misconduct.

“It’s important to remember that if you have a long-serving employee with an impeccable disciplinary record who has had one outburst which is very unlike them, you may need to investigate if there are any mitigating circumstances when you are deciding on the appropriate sanction. For example, are they under stress? Have they been provoked by someone?”

Farmer concluded: “Your bullying and harassment policy will also make it clear that the use of language which has the aim or effect of violating a person’s dignity or creates a hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment for that individual will not be tolerated.”