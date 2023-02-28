How HR professionals can help eradicate modern slavery

In this myGrapevine+ exclusive feature, Anne Hayes, Director of Sectors at BSI (British Standards Institution), explains the role that HR leaders can play in helping eradicate modern slavery... The term modern slavery covers situations of exploitation that a victim cannot refuse – often due to threats, violence, coercion, deception, or abuse of power and vulnerability. It can see people trafficked from conflict zones or lured from economically devastated communities, forced to work for little or no pay, often living in unimaginable conditions. Victims may not even be aware that they are being trafficked or exploited, and may have consented to elements of their exploitation, or accepted their situation. It can take place in deprived countries but can also involve people who come from...

