Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started

People vs. profit | Have bosses ditched the empathy they showed during the pandemic?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Have bosses ditched the empathy they showed during the pandemic?

Like most people, you’re likely sick of casting your mind back to 2020, and the dark days of the COVID pandemic.

However, whilst repeated lockdowns, social distancing and Government-sectioned remote working may be behind us, there are still poignant lessons to be unpicked from this eerie time in human history.

The most obvious impacts of the pandemic within the world of work are the elements left with us. Remote working is far more prevalent than it was before. Fluctuations in the talent market continue to challenge firms. And, worker wellbeing is now a far more visible issue.

Looking for more PayPal boss asks for 'compassion' whilst slashing workforce

It was this threat to physical and mental wellbeing that drastically altered the approach that many bosses took to dealings with their employees. Unlike ever before, bosses connected on an empathetic level.

Why did empathy in leadership rise in the pandemic?

We saw into our boss’s homes and personal lives. We heard about the challenges they were facing, and were encouraged to voice our own challenges. Bonds that went far beyond the archetypal view of a worker-leader relationship were formed.

This has a marked effect on workers. According to KornFerry statistics, a huge 99% of workers felt that they were working for an empathetic leaders in the pandemic. That’s more than twice the amount that was reported pre-COVID. It also profoundly affected leaders; BambooHR data states that 87% saw empathy as a vital element of their leadership in this time.

You've read 34% of the article so far,
subscribe to continue reading - plus lots more!

£5 a month for the first 3 months*

Join our growing community of forward thinking HR leaders and get unlimited access to the full archive, as well as exclusive reports, how-tos, deep dives, and video interviews.

Subscribe
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £5 a month for the first 3 months, then £27.99 per month.
One time use only. New customers only. Offer expires 11:59PM Sunday 5th March 2023.
Already a member?

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Spark the conversation and share this with the myGrapevine+ community

Share this with your colleagues

You might also like

Leadership resolutions to consider this January
New year, new you? | Leadership resolutions to consider this January
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
New leadership skills for a new workplace culture
Supporting employees | New leadership skills for a new workplace culture
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
The key to avoiding the mistakes of failed leaders
Downing Street disasters | The key to avoiding the mistakes of failed leaders
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2023 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni