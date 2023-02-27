Australia is eyeing up 31,000 UK workers. Can HR use benefits to prevent an exodus?

The UK’s current war for talent has been well documented, and HR leaders could have another battle looming, with tens of thousands of workers eyeing up a move abroad in search of higher pay and a more relaxed lifestyle.

Reports have surfaced in the last few days that officials from the state of Western Australia are aiming to recruit as many as 31,000 British and Irish workers, with a delegation from down under set to attend jobs fairs across the UK to flaunt the benefits of a new life, and new career, on the other side of the world.

Officials are particularly keen on headhunting key workers such as teachers, nurses and police officers. For example, nurses can typically earn more than £49,000 a year in Western Australia – 58% more than the UK average of just over £30,000.

Paul Papalia, the Police and Defence Industry Minister for the state of Western Australia, was quoted by the Mirror as saying: “I see a lot of cold but capable people, primed for an adventure and a pay rise in the land of opportunity, Western Australia.

"Our wages are higher, our cost of living is lower and our lifestyle is unbeatable.”

Could the UK really have a mass exodus on its hands?

The news that Australian official have their eyes on tens of thousands of workers could naturally cause concern for HRDs.

Many firms are already doing their utmost to retain their talent, and the promise of higher wages, lower living costs and a famously laid-back lifestyle of sun and weekends at the beach could be more than enough to convince plenty of UK and Irish workers to make the move abroad.

Will we really see a 31,000-strong horde leaving the British Isles for Perth? That might be a stretch, but there could be enough departures to give HR teams nightmares.

So what can be done to keep hold of wantaway workers? Well, many of the benefits that are being touted by the Australian head-hunters can be utilised.

'Work from anywhere’ and greater flexibility

One of the most obvious reasons for wanting to swap the likes of Preston for Perth or Birmingham for Banbury, is the weather.

Okay, you'll never be able to offer consistently sunny skies to your UK workforce, but employees can still be given the option of working abroad on a temporary basis, without the stress or hassle of making a permanent relocation.

The ‘work for anywhere’ perk is one that many workers would grab with both hands, as indicated by a 2022 study from IWG, the world’s largest flexible workspace operator. The data found that a massive 88% of workers were planning to ‘work from anywhere’ – UK or abroad.

The study also found that more than half (57%) of workers are planning to extend holidays this year to work abroad, as hybrid working opens new opportunities for employees, with companies are responding accordingly.

A Seat at the Table: Guide to Leading a Strategic Talent Acquisition Function Navigating the complex landscape of talent acquisition can be challenging, especially in today’s rapidly changing world of recruitment. But with the guidance of A Seat at the Table: Guide to Leading a Strategic Talent Acquisition Function e- Book, you’ll have the tools you need to secure your seat at the table and make a real impact on your organisation. Inside, you’ll find practical advice and real-world examples to help you overcome the eight common barriers to becoming more strategic, which include lack of investment, reporting, and siloed business functions. Plus, with our 6-step plan, you’ll learn how to get and maintain your seat at the table, build a strategic function, and lead a successful team. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to elevate your talent acquisition function. Show more Show less Download e-Book

The new research of over 1,000 workers, undertaken by IWG, reveals that more than three in five (67%) workers agree that they can perform their job effectively abroad and 71% say they would only consider a new job that gave them the flexibility to work from anywhere, at least some of the time.

Improved work-life balance (76%) was the most common benefit cited for working from anywhere. This was followed by being able to spend more time with friends and family abroad (52%), saving money by travelling off-peak (47%) and being able to enjoy longer holidays (30%).

Almost nine out of ten (89%) office workers polled say they are now more likely to work from anywhere than they were pre-pandemic, with 83% saying the adoption of hybrid working by businesses has made it more feasible to do so.

Three-quarters (76%) say they’d be more inclined to work for a company offering frequent ‘flexcations’ as a perk, and 71% would only consider a new role which gave them the flexibility to work from anywhere at least some of the time.

But with 41% of employees saying that not having an official policy in place was preventing them for working from where they’d like, now may be the time for employers to step up and update their handbooks.

IWG Founder and CEO Mark Dixon commented: “For an increasing number of workers, the days of the daily commute are over, now that hybrid working offers the opportunity to work wherever we will be the most productive. And thanks to cloud technology, that can be anywhere in the world, provided there’s a high-quality internet connection available.

“So, it’s no wonder that more and more individuals are embracing the idea of combining work with travel, whether it’s for a few days tacked on to the end of a vacation, or a few months as a digital nomad.

“This trend is set to accelerate further, and we will continue to see more and more companies embracing WFA policies to improve employees’ work-life balance and increase their attractiveness as an employer.”

Major names from Airbnb to Spotify have introduced work-from-anywhere policies to give employees even more flexibility when they travel.

More financial support

The next important issue promoted by Western Australia was the matter of higher pay and lower living costs – two issues which are already plaguing people officers across the UK.

With the cost-of-living crisis having a drastic impact on the UK population, workers around the country are calling for their employers to help.

New research from HR specialists, Remote, recently revealed that Google searches for ‘how to ask for a pay rise’ had increased by 23% since last year. Data shows that on average 8,200 people per month have been searching for advice on the topic online.

Many major firms have upped pay in recent weeks, partly in a bid to keep hold of staff who might otherwise be lured to competitors offering higher wages. When supermarket giant Tesco upped its pay rates last week, it marked the third time in ten months that the company had done so.

However, some firms’ attempts to help their staff with growing costs have not been successful, particularly if the support on offer is a one-off payment or a salary raise that's below the rate of inflation.

Unionised workers at engine maker Rolls-Royce rejected an offer which would have seen staff receive a one-off £2,000 bonus. Bosses at Unite, the union, said the move fell "far short of the real cost of living challenges which our members are experiencing".

It could therefore be a good idea for HR leaders at other firms – who might be thinking of offering more money as a solution to employees’ current issues – to think outside the box.

And of course, there are many businesses that, no matter how much they want to, simply can’t afford to offer their staff higher pay or bonuses.

In fact, a recent study from the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) found that 48% of UK firms had no immediate plans to offer salary raises.

What are the alternatives?

Many firms are quickly throwing money at the problem, but a recent survey found a significant number of workers would prioritise a strong benefits package over a higher salary.

Research published in 2022 from global life insurance provider MetLife found that one in two employees would sacrifice more of their basic salary to get a personalised employee benefits package.

The research was conducted as part of MetLife’s Re:Me report, which looks at how the pandemic has shifted attitudes in the workplace. Among its findings was the discovery that 69% of employers said they’d work harder for an employer who provided benefits that were tailored to their individual needs.

And they’re not looking for “soft” perks like gym memberships or free lunches. Income protection was the 13th most desired benefit prior to the pandemic, but MetLife’s research discovered that it now stands in third, with a further 58% of employees stating that they’d like their benefits package to cover all their dependents, including their spouse.

There are also other steps that employers can take to help employees make their money go further. Below, Towergate Health & Protection suggested:

Salary sacrifice

Offering a salary sacrifice scheme enables employees to maximise their pre-tax income. Employees can pay a comparatively reduced price on things like childcare costs, commuting to and from work, and even their pension. If an employee is close to the higher rate income tax band, a voluntary increase in their monthly pension contribution could help them to stay within the 20% basic rate tax band.

Expert guidance

Expert guidance is often more easily, and freely, available than people realise. In fact, it may already be provided as a cost-free add-on to other health and wellbeing support. Employee assistance programmes (EAPs) often form part of the offering within other employee benefits, such as group risk benefits, and can provide confidential advice to employees on a number of concerns, including money worries.

Employee discounts

Employee discount schemes can help employees’ money to go further. Cashback cards can be made available for everything from the weekly grocery shop to clothes, DIY items, and days out. These come at a variety of costs, depending on the offer, or are sometimes even free to encourage store loyalty. Some employee discount schemes also provide access to a free credit-checking service, and money advice lines, to help employees to keep on top of their finances.