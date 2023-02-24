Minister says people worried about food costs should 'work more' - HR has more sensible ideas

A Government minister has suggested people struggling to afford their food bills could consider working more hours.

In a line that wouldn’t sound out of place coming from Animal Farm’s Boxer, the minister for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Therese Coffey responded to concerns about food prices - and food banks consequently running out of stock - by saying people could boost their incomes by working “some more hours” or “get upskilled” to step into a higher paying job. The exchanges came during environment, food and rural affairs questions in the House of Commons.

Coffey admitted that high inflation was taking a toll in food costs, but then went on to say: “...of course we do know that one of the best ways to boost [UK residents] incomes is not only to get into work if they’re not in work already, but potentially to work some more hours, to get upskilled, to get a higher income, but of course the local welfare grant that was given some time ago now by central government to local councils is there for them to use as well.”

Labour MP Rachael Maskell, who had raised the issue, could be heard saying “that’s appalling” following Coffey’s remarks.

Why the argument is misleading

Had the discussion been about workers simply wanting higher pay (by which I mean wanting to fund a more expensive lifestyle, rather than wanting your income to keep up with inflation), then Coffey’s comments aren’t illogical, nor even controversial.

But her notion that this is a practical solution for affording household necessities is laughable. And not because the idea doesn’t work - of course, working more hours or pursuing career development is going to increase the chances of a chunkier pay packet. It’s laughable because people shouldn’t have to consider such a significant lifestyle change to afford necessities like food or heating their home.

Despite this, it’s a situation that many UK workers have already been turning to. As an indicator of how work is rapidly changing in light of the cost-of-living crisis, global hiring platform Indeed’s top UK 15 rising search terms show a significant rise in demand for flexibility, part-time roles and roles where no experience is required.

Mind Over Money: Understanding the Link between Mental Health and Finances Do you know the hidden link between your employees’ financial and mental health? Our report shows the average mental wellbeing scores of those with low financial confidence are 37% less than those with the highest. Put simply, the less financially confident you feel (i.e. in control and secure) the worse your mental wellbeing is likely to be. What’s more, poor financial and mental wellbeing is a major cause of poor performance at work, increased absenteeism, burnout and high staff turnover. Download this report to find out: How high income doesn’t always lead to greater financial confidence

Why we feel financial loss more than we feel financial gain

Eight steps to increasing financial literacy and protecting our mental wellbeing Show more Show less Download Report

In the three months to the end of January 2023 vs the same period in 2022, searches for roles offering part-time work grew by 65%, with the number of searches for “warehouse part-time” increasing 252% and “retail part-time” 124%. This comes as the latest ONS figures show that 1.22 million people in the UK have second jobs.

Also featuring high in the rankings were roles where no experience is necessary, further highlighting that jobseekers are either looking at roles to supplement their existing income or as redundancies gain traction, searching for new positions. Searches for “support worker no experience” (337%), “full time no experience” (219%), and “work from home no experience” (128%) all feature in the top 15 overall searches. “Remote working part time” is also featured, highlighting the increasing demand for flexibility, perhaps around other jobs.

Similarly, searches for “weekend only” and “night shift part-time” rose by 120% and 110% respectively, as jobseekers potentially look for extra work. And, despite negative connotations and the calls to ban such practices, jobseeker demand for zero-hour contract roles was up, with searches for such positions increasing by 70% year-on-year.

The findings also reveal a 122% rise in search terms for “weekly pay”, underling an increasing desire for more frequent pay cycles. Additionally, searches for “part-time 16-year-old” rose by 189% year-on-year, indicating that rising costs could be driving more family members to enter the workforce or that financial allowances for teens are not stretching as far as they once did.

Jack Kennedy, UK Economist at Indeed, said: “Our jobseekers’ year-on-year top rising search terms show clear trends as to how the UK workforce is operating during this difficult climate. The growth in searches for part-time and flexible roles and work where no experience is required shows people are increasingly seeking jobs that enable them to bend around their personal lives, and likely their current work lives too. And, with work being sought for less-favourable time frames - such as weekends and night-shifts - and contractual arrangements with zero-hour contracts, it likely demonstrates individuals seeking a second or third job or juggling new work alongside caring responsibilities to pay the ever rising bills.”

How HR can ease employees’ financial burdens

In these unusual times, HR has frequently found itself stepping up to the plate while the Government washes its hands.

Whether it’s supporting menopausal workers after a campaign to enshrine ‘Menopause Leave’ in law were knocked back, or Downing Street’s refusal to tackle soaring energy prices (despite record profits for energy firms), people leaders have had their hands full.

Pay rises, above the rate of inflation, are an obvious way to mitigate fears about the cost of living – and the most straightforward - but many firms themselves are struggling financially now, and this economic uncertainty makes it hard to see light at the end of the tunnel.

Even if pay rises are a viable option for some firms, it is worth HR’s time to consider other financial wellbeing options. In fact, research published in 2022 from global life insurance provider MetLife found that one in two employees would sacrifice more of their basic salary to get a personalised employee benefits package.

The research was conducted as part of MetLife’s Re:Me report, which looks at how the pandemic has shifted attitudes in the workplace. Among its findings was the discovery that 69% of employers said they’d work harder for an employer who provided benefits that were tailored to their individual needs.

And they’re not looking for 'soft' perks like gym membership or employee discounts (many of which, in any case, became obsolete during lockdown and the peak of the pandemic). Income protection was the 13th most desired benefit prior to the pandemic; MetLife’s research discovered that it now stands at 3rd, with a further 58% of employees stating that they’d like their benefits package to cover all their dependents, including their spouse.

There are also other steps that employers can take to help employees make their money go further. Below, Towergate Health & Protection suggested:

Salary sacrifice

Offering a salary sacrifice scheme enables employees to maximise their pre-tax income. Employees can pay a comparatively reduced price on things like childcare costs, commuting to and from work, and even their pension. If an employee is close to the higher rate income tax band, a voluntary increase in their monthly pension contribution could help them to stay within the 20% basic rate tax band.

Expert guidance

Expert guidance is often more easily, and freely, available than people realise. In fact, it may already be provided as a cost-free add-on to other health and wellbeing support. Employee assistance programmes (EAPs) often form part of the offering within other employee benefits, such as group risk benefits, and can provide confidential advice to employees on a number of concerns, including money worries.

Employee discounts

Employee discount schemes can help employees’ money to go further. Cashback cards can be made available for everything from the weekly grocery shop to clothes, DIY items, and days out. These come at a variety of costs, depending on the offer, or are sometimes even free to encourage store loyalty. Some employee discount schemes also provide access to a free credit-checking service, and money advice lines, to help employees to keep on top of their finances.