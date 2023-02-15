You might also like

“Working women deserve equal pay. But at current rates of progress, it will take more than 20 years to close the gender pay gap. That's just not good enough. We can’t consign yet another generation of women to pay inequality,” Nowak asserts.
While legislation may or may not be the answer, one thing is certain: HR can lead the charge on helping women earn a fair wage for their labour, and also working to help get rid of some of the societal and workplace issues that mean women take on more work for less compensation.
And the problem exists at every level, including senior management.
In the Government’s last Gender Pay Gap Report, a dismaying 68% of female business owners or bosses say the pandemic has worsened gender equality and bias in business, with nearly half (47%) claiming they have had to take on more family responsibilities.
And it’s not just childcare that women do more of, or maternity leave that’s the issue – in a recent report, the US National Library of Medicine found that up to 81% of caregiving for elderly family members (including their husband’s family) falls on the shoulders of women.
Yet, according to the CIPD, only 65% of companies give any time off for caregiving of elderly or vulnerable relatives.
Do the maths – that means women at work will automatically be disadvantaged, and that HR and leadership simply must look at the inequality women face when being more readily available to work long hours, “go the extra mile” and be physically present – all things that are classically sought by employers when awarding pay rises and promotions.
“The pandemic highlighted that we can do more to help women balance their caring responsibilities and work,” says Nowak. Flexible working is key to keeping mothers in jobs and is our best way of closing the gender pay gap.
He continues: “It’s clear that the gender pay gap widens dramatically once women become mums. We need ministers to fund childcare from the end of maternity leave to support working parents – along with better wages and recognition for childcare workers.
“And both parents need to be able to share responsibility for caring for their kids. Dads and partners need better rights to well-paid leave that they can take in their own right. Otherwise, mums will continue to take on the bulk of caring responsibilities – and continue to take the financial hit."
“We should change the law so that all jobs are advertised with all the possible flexible options clearly stated. And all workers must have the legal right to work flexibly from their first day in a job.”
