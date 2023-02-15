You might also like

Today is Women’s Pay Day – the day in every year in which women stop working for free when compared with the salary of the average working man. That means that, due to underpayment, women work for free for nearly two months of every year – a shocking number that adds up to a full free year of work at an alarming rate.

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has analysed numbers from the ONS and its own research, and found that the current gender pay gap (GPG) sits at about 15% in the UK and is the widest for older women and women in the South East of the country. In fact, women aged 50-59 have the highest pay gap at 20.8% and in the South East, it sits at 17.9%, meaning that a 50-year-old worker in the South East could be working for free up till the third week of March.

In terms of industries, it will come as no surprise to anyone in the sector that women in finance suffer the most severe pay gaps: the gender pay gap in finance and banking is a dismaying 31.2%. According to TUC, that’s the equivalent of 114 days – meaning women work for free for nearly a third of the year, until Sunday 23 April 2023.

Even in jobs that tend to be dominated by female workers (and, it must be noted, with more women in senior management – which means women are paying women less) such as education and healthcare, the gender pay gap persists: 22% for education and 14% for healthcare.

In 2023, how are we still here and what can we do about it?

Simply pay women more

That, succinctly, is the answer. HR and line managers need to be honest about the numbers their company is reporting and more importantly, to analyse them – a simple comparison of like-for-like roles should quickly show what can be done to rectify this societal issue of unconscious bias toward male workers.

But TUC has a different solution: legislate it.

“It’s clear that just publishing gender pay gaps isn’t working,” says Paul Nowak, General Secretary at TUC. “Companies must be required to publish action plans to explain what steps they’ll take to close their pay gaps. And bosses who don’t comply with the law should be fined.”

A radical step? Or one that simply makes sense in our push toward equality? It’s currently a legal requirement for any organisation which employs 250 people or more to publish their gender pay information, which has certainly helped employers see where issues lie. But Nowak is correct to say

That it does not seem to be enough to get us to finally close the gap – despite how skilled our women are.

“Working women deserve equal pay. But at current rates of progress, it will take more than 20 years to close the gender pay gap. That's just not good enough. We can’t consign yet another generation of women to pay inequality,” Nowak asserts.

Why do we pay women less?

While legislation may or may not be the answer, one thing is certain: HR can lead the charge on helping women earn a fair wage for their labour, and also working to help get rid of some of the societal and workplace issues that mean women take on more work for less compensation.

And the problem exists at every level, including senior management.

In the Government’s last Gender Pay Gap Report, a dismaying 68% of female business owners or bosses say the pandemic has worsened gender equality and bias in business, with nearly half (47%) claiming they have had to take on more family responsibilities.

And it’s not just childcare that women do more of, or maternity leave that’s the issue – in a recent report, the US National Library of Medicine found that up to 81% of caregiving for elderly family members (including their husband’s family) falls on the shoulders of women.

Yet, according to the CIPD, only 65% of companies give any time off for caregiving of elderly or vulnerable relatives.

Do the maths – that means women at work will automatically be disadvantaged, and that HR and leadership simply must look at the inequality women face when being more readily available to work long hours, “go the extra mile” and be physically present – all things that are classically sought by employers when awarding pay rises and promotions.

So, how do we help our women?

“The pandemic highlighted that we can do more to help women balance their caring responsibilities and work,” says Nowak. Flexible working is key to keeping mothers in jobs and is our best way of closing the gender pay gap.

He continues: “It’s clear that the gender pay gap widens dramatically once women become mums. We need ministers to fund childcare from the end of maternity leave to support working parents – along with better wages and recognition for childcare workers.

“And both parents need to be able to share responsibility for caring for their kids. Dads and partners need better rights to well-paid leave that they can take in their own right. Otherwise, mums will continue to take on the bulk of caring responsibilities – and continue to take the financial hit."

“We should change the law so that all jobs are advertised with all the possible flexible options clearly stated. And all workers must have the legal right to work flexibly from their first day in a job.”