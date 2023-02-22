How Virgin Money proved flexibility is the key to talent attraction & retention

Virgin Money is proving flexible working is good for business, after new data reveals the number of applications to each vacant role at the bank has more than tripled, while employee attrition has halved, one year on from the launch of its flexible working package, ‘A Life More Virgin’.

The new working model has also helped to significantly enhance the diversity of applicants to roles at Virgin Money. Employee data shows the number of applicants declaring protected characteristics, such as ethnicity, sexual orientation and gender, has risen by 204%.

New research, carried out by Censuswide for Virgin Money, backs up the data, finding that three in four workers surveyed (75%) agree that the option to work anywhere would be a pull factor for them applying for a job or staying with a firm.

The research also finds 95% of people surveyed who are employed believe the ability to work flexibly will/would improve one or more areas of their life, including general happiness (54%), mental wellbeing (54%) and physical wellbeing (40%).

‘A Life More Virgin’ offers all colleagues whose role is not dependant on a specific location the opportunity to work anywhere in the UK, removing geographical boundaries for the majority of roles. Everyone across the bank also receives 30 days annual leave (pro-rated) plus five wellbeing days, on top of bank holidays.

Employees are encouraged to work flexibly where possible to maintain a positive work-life balance and manage personal responsibilities and commitments around their working day. Following the introduction of the new working model, initial data suggests Virgin Money is starting to see a slight decline in people taking sick leave.

The bank has also seen a five per cent increase in colleagues endorsing the business as an employer of choice. Results from Virgin Money’s latest internal survey show 84 per cent would recommend Virgin Money as a good place to work, outperforming the UK financial services sector average by five per cent. In addition, 91 per cent of colleagues feel ‘A Life More Virgin’ allows sufficient flexibility to meet personal/family needs.

‘Old way of working creates unnecessary limitations’

David Duffy, CEO at Virgin Money, said that businesses and high-profile CEOs who think flexible working is bad for business “couldn’t be further from the truth”.

“We’ve seen first-hand that empowering people with more choice and flexibility creates happier, more engaged colleagues thatdeliver for the business” said Duffy.

“The old way of working creates unnecessary limitations for people who struggle to meet the requirements of the-9-to-5 in an office.

Our model means we retain more people and attract a wider, more diverse talent pool. It’s clear that flexibility is the way forward and we'd encourage anyone thinking of forcing workers back to the office to follow our lead.”

‘Helping people maintain work-life balance’

Sarah Brown, business banking associate at Virgin Money, explained how flexible working is helping her to find more time to support her family: “A Life More Virgin has given me the flexibility I need to spend quality time with my family and support my daughter with her autoimmune disease, while still enjoying my job and managing my workload effectively. My daughter can have her ups and downs, so at those times it's helpful if I'm at home to be able to help her manage her daily life, and I can also work around attending appointments.

“I also like knowing when we’re all sorted, I can log on and get back to my work without feeling guilty for taking the time out that we needed. The flexibility provided is amazing and I think Virgin Money is on the right path in challenging the norm and helping people to build a career and maintain a great work-life balance.”

Plans to make flexible working the default

In December 2022, the UK Government revealed proposals that would allow millions of employees to request flexible working from day one of their employment.

The raft of new measures would give employees greater access to flexibility over where, when, and how they work, which the Government hopes will lead to happier and more productive staff.

Flexible working has been found to help employees balance their work and home life, especially supporting those who have commitments or responsibilities such as caring for children or vulnerable people.

The measures the government is committing to in full will:

remove the 26-week qualifying period before employees can request flexible working, making it a day-one right

require employers to consult with their employees, as a means of exploring the available options, before rejecting a flexible working request

allow employees to make 2 flexible working requests in any 12-month period

require employers to respond to requests within 2 months, down from 3

remove the requirement for employees to set out how the effects of their flexible working request might be dealt with by their employer

Alongside the clear benefits to employees, there is also a strong business case for flexible working. By removing some of the invisible restrictions to jobs, flexible working creates a more diverse working environment and workforce, which studies have shown leads to improved financial returns.

If an employer cannot accommodate a request to work flexibly, they will be required to discuss alternative options before they can reject the request. For example, if it is not possible to change an employee’s working hours on all days, they could consider making the change for certain days instead.

Below, HR and employment experts have been reacting to the news with a mixture of optimism and concern.

‘Normalise conversations about flexibility’

Peter Cheese, chief executive of the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, said: “We’re delighted the Government is bringing in a day-one right to request flexible working. We’ve been calling for this change as it will help create fairer, more inclusive workplaces and improve access to flexible jobs for many people. Older workers, those with caring responsibilities and people with health conditions are among those who will particularly benefit.

“This new right will help normalise conversations about flexibility at the start of the employment relationship, with significant benefits for employees in terms of wellbeing and work-life balance. Just as importantly, it will also enable organisations to attract and retain a more diverse workforce and help boost their productivity and agility.”