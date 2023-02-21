Half of workers think ChatGPT will help them perform better

The remarkable rise of ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot, has raised important questions about the future of work – and the majority of workers believe this technology and others like it are a force for good.

45% of 574 people polled by recruitment agency, Aspire, think ChatGPT and similar AI technology will help them perform their jobs better.

A further 11% believe that it will be a job creator, with new industries, services and products born as a result of its emergence.

15% find themselves on the fence, unsure of how it will affect the future of work – if at all.

The remaining 29% are sceptical and think it will lead to job losses, with automation reducing the need for people to carry out the tasks it performs.

In January alone, ChatGPT received over 672m website visits – a 3572% rise from November, when the platform was officially launched. OpenAI, the firm behind the tool, is worth a reported $29bn.

Commenting on the findings, Terry Payne, Global MD of Aspire, said: “These findings spell good news, given the increasing importance of AI and smart technologies like ChatGPT in business.

“It shows how open people are to the idea of innovative technologies which, in many cases, present opportunities – whether that’s opportunities to save time by automating tasks or creating new industries, products and, as a result, jobs.

“Of course, there’s some concern about jobs being replaced by technology. But let’s not forget, ChatGPT isn’t the first potentially game-changing platform.

“Many of these innovations have and will continue to unlock smarter, better ways of working and should, in my opinion, be welcomed.”

Expert discusses the ins and outs of AI

The discussion around AI has exploded in recent months, following the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022. For anyone who’s been hiding under a rock since before Christmas, ChatGPT is an AI tool that answers user’s questions to help complete tasks. These tasks can range from writing articles, answering general questions and generating code.

Despite being in its infancy, the system is already wowing users with its speed and ability to collate and convey vast amounts of detailed information to the user. As such, many are trying to anticipate whether the tool - otherwise known as a “language machine” - will have an impact on businesses and jobs.

But should we really be concerned about ChatGPT, and AI in general, potentially reducing the number of actual employees? Or should these advancements be viewed as a positive tool that can make work more efficient?

Below, Connor Campbell, business expert at NerdWallet, explains how ChatGPT specifically may have an impact on the UK workforce.

Who can use ChatGPT?

ChatGPT can be used by pretty much anyone, which is likely to be a key reason the tool has hit the headlines over the past few months.

There have been crackdowns on the tool by Australian universities, who raised fears it could be used by students to generate essays. Using this logic, workers within jobs that require writing and coding may see the tool as a way of churning out work faster.

What jobs could tools like ChatGPT impact?

The workers that could be affected by AI tools such as ChatGPT are likely to be in jobs that could use the tool for support. Content writers, marketers, web developers and customer service roles may be looking at the tool and wondering whether their jobs could be at risk in the future, if the technology becomes much more advanced.

Is ChatGPT a risk to workers?

Right now, it’s unclear whether ChatGPT will cause a future mass of job losses, but technology is ever-developing and it remains to be seen how advanced the technology can get.

It’s important to note that the tool is currently an aid to workers, rather than a replacement. The technology has come a long way, and roles may change in the future to accommodate its use, but it isn’t quite so advanced that mass layoffs are forthcoming.

What should workers do if they feel at risk?

It’s important to understand the line of work you are in and keep on top of the latest technology in your field. If you can upskill and learn how to use new tools to your advantage and master them better than your peers, this will help you become a more effective and valuable employee.