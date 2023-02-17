Nicola Sturgeon's burnout admission reignites talks about wellbeing

Nicola Sturgeon stepped down as Scotland’s First Minister last week, admitting that eight years of leading the country had "takes its toll on you and all around you".

The SNP leader told a news conference that "Giving absolutely everything of yourself to this job is the only way to do it," Sturgeon said. "But in truth, that can only be done by anyone for so long. For me it is now in danger of becoming too long."

She added it was important to “know almost instinctively when the time is right" to step down, adding: "In my head and in my heart I know that time is now, that it is right for me and my party and for the country."

She is the latest high-profile leader to openly admit the impact of burnout this year, following Jacinda Arden’s announcement that she no longer had “enough in the tank” back in January.

Is the tide finally turning for open conversations about mental health in the workplace?

“It’s no secret that after a tumultuous few years, economic pressures and geopolitical tensions have taken their toll on the nation’s mental health. However, Mental Health First Aid England (MHFA) has just released research which shows a third (33%) of managers in the UK reported feeling out of their depth when supporting teammates through mental health issues.

They found that three quarters (74%) of managers were concerned about their teams’ mental health due to the cost-of-living crisis. Younger managers were particularly likely to feel overwhelmed, with nearly half (45%) saying they felt under-equipped to help teammates who were struggling.

'Leaders not afraid to prioritise their wellbeing'

Rashim Mogha, GM of Leadership & Business at Skillsoft: “In the last few months, we have seen leaders prioritising their mental health and not being afraid of pausing their high-pressure, high-visibility jobs to take care of themselves.

“This is another stark reminder that organisations must do more to support their employees' health and mental wellbeing. The shift to remote and hybrid working partnered with economic and geopolitical pressures has taken its toll on employees in recent years. Indeed, research shows that over half of employees have experienced at least one characteristic of burnout due to greater job demands and expectations, lack of social interaction and boundaries between work and home life.

“Wellbeing is a shared responsibility between the organisation and their employees, so that team members feel safe and supported at work. Learning is a crucial part of this. Effective learning programmes should help employees manage their time and stress and ensure managers know how to spot and help those suffering from mental health issues. Understanding the warning signs of mental health issues is important as early intervention can make a significant impact.”

Why not enough leaders when it’s time to resign

Recognising that it’s time to go is a trait that all too many prominent figures have failed to demonstrate in recent years.

Although it had seemed abundantly clear to the rest of the UK that it was time for Boris Johnson to step down as PM in 2022, he held on for dear life until it became clear to him that he had lost far too much support from his own party.

A similar drama played out with his successor Liz Truss who, despite only served a tumultuous 44 days in Downing Street, is widely regarded to have stayed too long, after overseeing a disastrous mini-budget that tanked the pound and in-fighting among the backbenches.

As Doug Baird, CEO at New Street Consulting Group explained at the time of Ardern’s resignation: “Leaders need to continuously self-reflect because timing is everything as it allows for solid succession planning without impacting an otherwise positive legacy for a leader.”

This notion of leaving a positive legacy was shared by Mary Portas, Chief Creative Officer at Portas and co-chair of the Better Business Act.

In a post on LinkedIn, Portas wrote: “Jacinda, I salute you. For the humility to know when enough is enough, the vulnerability to admit it on a world stage, the bravery to find a new path instead of clinging on to status and power.”

She added: “When asked how she wanted to be remembered, Jacinda replied: 'As someone who always tried to be kind.'

“Bravo Jacinda. We need more women like you. The world needs more women like you.”