Starbucks is giving free period products to its UK staff

Starbucks employees in the UK can now access free tampons and pads at work, the company has announced.

The coffee chain has partnered with sustainable period care brand TOTM - Time Of The Month - whose mission is rooted in breaking down the stigma and shame that surrounds periods.

The initiative was brought in after Starbucks employees (known as ‘partners’ within the firm) in the Women’s Impact Network presented the solution to business leaders, as part of wider work in the company to normalise periods and improve period dignity in the workplace. In addition to helping end period poverty, the partnership supports TOTM’s mission to alleviate anxiety about working during your period.

Research conducted by TOTM found that 80% of women and people with periods say they worry about it at work and 76% say they find their period disruptive to their working day, with over 64% saying they do not feel comfortable talking about their period in work.

Holly Clarke, Chair of Starbucks Women’s Impact Network EMEA, said: “The difference that providing free sanitary products can make to our partner’s experience at work is staggering, helping to improve accessibility for all and remove anxieties we know many people face around periods, especially when at work.

The idea to partner with TOTM was born from a team of seven members of the Women’s Impact Network, a group of 140 partners who aim to empower women to find their own version of success and feel confident in their workplace. We’d love to see others in the industry take a similar stance and work towards eradicating period poverty across the UK.”

Ruby Parmar, Chair of TOTM, added: “We’re so excited to be partnering with Starbucks, a move that supports our mission to champion menstrual wellbeing, comfort and dignity. A crucial part of what we do, TOTM’s Workplace Scheme has been helping businesses offer employees ethical and sustainable period care for 3 years. We really hope this move by Starbucks will inspire other companies to be bold and do the same.”

How can HR break the workplace stigma around menstruation?

For HR, ensuring the health and wellbeing of staff is a top priority. In the modern workplace, catering to a diverse workforce with differing needs is part and parcel of being a good people leader. However, some taboos still exist in most workplaces – one of which is the concept of menstruation.

Likely as a result of historic gender stereotypes in the workplace, those who are suffering due to menstruation have had to have hushed conversations with HR about the issues they face, or simply try and soldier through, despite the acute pain they face, which can vary massively from person to person. In fact, a study by Circle In found that 70% of the 700 participants the company polled didn’t feel comfortable talking to their managers about it.

Yet working life has changed drastically in recent years. Whether based on a revolution in corporate morality, or simply as a result of a talent market which is progressively more and more challenging, an increasing number of workplaces are choosing to speak openly about the challenges faced by those who menstruate, and put in place policy to ensure their wellbeing.

Menstrual leave

So what does such a policy look like? A menstrual leave policy will generally involve offering staff days off when experiencing painful cramps, dizziness, migraines, diarrhoea, nausea, and vomiting associated with menstrual periods, according to GOG.

In most cases, simply attempting to work through the pain is simply not feasible; presenteeism as a result of menstruation stigma accounts for an average of nine days of lost productivity per person each year, according to a 2019 Radboud University survey of 32,748 individuals living in the Netherlands.

“Menstrual Leave fosters inclusiveness by accepting that there are biological differences in the workplace. By giving additional days off for those experiencing menstrual period pain, we acknowledge these symptoms are real,” a recent statement by games development firm GOG reads, discussing its decision to introduce such a policy.

The games studio, which is known for making videogames such as The Witcher and Cyberpunk, decided to introduce menstrual leave following a meeting of its internal advocacy group “Women of GOG”, according to a report by Axios, in which participants noted how severe issues surrounding menstruation can be.

Breaking the taboo

For firms looking to follow suit and introduce a menstrual leave policy, the first key step in the process is breaking down the concept of such issues being a taboo. Similarly to health problems brought about by menopause – another issues that has in recent years seen a positive step toward affirmative action – raising general awareness around the issues those who menstruate can face is a big step into easing them.

Workplace culture specialist, Kelly Brown Johnson, weighed in on the issues that can arise when menstruation-related issues impact health and wellbeing at work without being addressed in a 2022 LinkedIn post, in which she shared her own experiences.

“When I had my period, before I finally got a hysterectomy. The only way to control some of my symptoms was to take extremely powerful prescription painkillers, which drugged me up so much I could not safely function.

“When I did go to work on the prescription drugs – because I was not allowed to take any more sick days – I would pass out (and was then transported to hospital by ambulance, and one time, my husband literally picked me up at work and carried me home), or in one case, I forgot an important task and was written up for forgetting. I was essentially intoxicated by the medication and should not have even been driving. But it was either that or lose my job.

“I didn't feel like I had a choice and no one believed my symptoms were so severe until I passed out on the floor in front of them.

Even then, nothing changed at the workplaces and I had to hope and pray my period fell on one of my days off the next month,” she noted.