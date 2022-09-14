You might also like

From Lahore to Manhattan, London to the Cotswolds, workers are demanding fully flexible – if not fully remote – working conditions. And while some older business leaders still wish they could show that a minimum number of days in the office is best for productivity, the horse well and truly has bolted, with no need to even look at the hinges on that particular stable door.

According to reporting by CIPD, flexible workers are far more likely to be engaged, resulting in up to 43% more productivity and better profit margins. And in the same study, 87% of respondents said having flexible working arrangements that work for them are vital to staying with a company.

Whether the business leaders of yesteryear want to admit it or not, working from home more often than not is here to stay.

Property developers have already figured that out, which means if you haven't, you're already behind.

A poll last year of construction industry players, including designers, developers and main contractors conducted by structural warranty provider LABC Warranty showed that 1/3 of those polled planned on including dedicated, purpose-built spaces in structures as small as one-bed flats.

Developers and builders clearly expect the work-from-home era to continue,” the poll report reads. “35% are intending to include either a dedicated home office room or space, while 40% recognise the value of combined USB, internet and power sockets to allow for smoother home working.”

Artem Kropovinsky, founder of Arsight, an interior design studio based in New York City, has noticed an upswing in these requests from his clients in the US, Norway and Spain, just to name a few.

“I am confident those days are gone when a home office was an afterthought,” he says emphatically, urging us to say goodbye to the “cluttered desk in a spare corner.”

“Today's home office spaces are designed with intention and purpose, and that means they can serve as a sanctuary for productivity, creativity, and focus," Kropovinsky shares.

“For example, in a studio apartment, a smart use of multi-functional furniture can create a separate and dedicated home office space, without sacrificing living area. A stylish, wall-mounted desk, paired with shelves and cabinets for storage, can provide a functional workspace, while a comfortable chair and good lighting will ensure that the space is ergonomic and conducive to productivity.”