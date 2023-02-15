Boss wanted to oust middle-aged man in favour of younger candidates

A sales director felt pressured to leave his job because his boss didn’t want “a team of bald-headed 50-year-old men,” a tribunal has heard.

Mark Jones, 61, was awarded £71,000 in damages at an employment appeal, after alleging that his former employer, Leeds-based mobile phone firm Tango Network, “chipped away” to encourage him to leave his £60,000-a-year role.

The employment tribunal heard that boss Philip Hesketh had complained about workplace diversity, saying he didn’t want “mirror images” of himself - that being a team of middle-aged male workers or, in his own words, “a team of bald-headed 50-year-old men”.

The court heard that Hesketh wanted to “change the dynamics” by recruiting “energetic” and “youthful” candidates for jobs.

Despite not being bald, Jones felt personally attacked, as he was 59 at the time of the incident. Furthermore, he was worried the remarks could hint at a desire to get rid of him.

This concern was exacerbated by the fact that Jones had worked for the company for less than two years, and therefore the firm would not have to go through a lengthy procedure and could dismiss him quickly without him being able to claim unfair dismissal.

It was also said that “Mr Hesketh perceived Mr Jones as un-dynamic and he associated more dynamic people with the characteristics of younger people”.

In the tribunal it was said the firm “chipped away” at Jones, putting him on a “'sham” performance improvement plan by way of finding an excuse for him to depart.

It was also said that, during an interview process, a 57-year-old candidate Jones had put forward was rejected in favour of two younger workers.

The tribunal heard that Hesketh said he would hire both candidates if he could “move Mark [Jones] on,” before he completed two years’ service.

Jones was later signed off sick, having suffered a panic attack and stress before later resigning and launching an employment tribunal appeal.

His resignation letter said: “I am saddened at the blatant manipulation and lies set out in the grievance report and believe this is only designed as a tick box exercise to make me look bad and to further a performance management process which should never have been carried out in the first place.”

The employment judge Ian Miller said Tango had “demonstrated no basis for deciding to dismiss Mr Jones and then subsequently implementing the capability process.”

He went on: “In our view, Tango was caught off guard by Mr Jones being off sick and did not have time to dismiss him before he accrued two years service.”

He added: “They chipped away at the relationship from Mr Jones' perspective”.

Age discrimination in the workplace

Hesketh’s desire to diversify his workforce is admirable, but there are right ways and wrong ways to approach the issue of D&I. Ostracising workers just because they’re older and/or men is the latter.

According to Ciphr, more than 1 in 10 adults in the UK (11%) say they feel that their age has been a discriminating factor in the workplace and more than 1 in 20 (5.7%) believe they’ve suffered workplace discrimination based on their age.

Furthermore, statistics from the Ministry of Justice found that 3,668 complaints of age discrimination were made to employment tribunals in 2020, a 74% rise from 2,112 in 2019, which marked the largest rise of any type of work-related complaint.

As CIPD states, age discrimination has been illegal in the UK since 2006, with the law now incorporated into the Equality Act 2010.

Under this act, age is one of the nine protected characteristics covered by equality legislation. Employers and hiring managers should be aware of the risk of age discrimination occurring in particular workplace activities such as the hiring process.

People of all ages can be affected, including younger and older workers, and the growing number of older people in employment makes this group a key focus.

According to workers’ union Unison, younger candidates experience age discrimination such as being belittled, passed over for jobs or paid poorly because they are young and deemed inexperienced.

Andrew Secker, Employment Lawyer and Partner at Mills & Reeve, previously told HR Grapevine that ageism “does somewhat appear to be the acceptable face of discrimination for many”.

"With the UK’s workforce aging, we have more generations in the workplace than ever before. Employers will need to address this as part of managing a diverse workforce or else risk facing claims of a similar type,” Secker said.