You might also like

“This situation is probably the most common SOSR reason in a small business – if you have an employee working closely with, or on-site at, a client, and that client indicates that they no longer accept working with that member of staff.”
2. Changes to terms and conditions
“If you have good business reasons to change terms and conditions employment and you have staff who refuse to accept them, a SOSR dismissal followed by reengagement on the new terms may be an option.”
The underhand tactic of fire and rehire would fall into this bracket, as would recent issues like the introduction of office vaccine mandates that some employees may have refused to accept.
3. Risk to reputation of the business
“SOSR may apply if you feel continuing to employ the worker places the reputation of your business at unacceptable risk. This is more likely to be relevant if they are very senior or their role largely involves publicly representing the business.”
4. Breakdown in trust and confidence
“If something has happened that has fundamentally undermined the trust and confidence you have in a member of staff, SOSR may apply, although the type of event which leads to this often sits more naturally under misconduct instead.”
5. Employee relationships breakdown
This point of the SOSR is what would likely have been used in the event of the worker sacked for ‘being annoying’.
Deem writes: “If you have two employees between whose relationship has irretrievably broken down, and this makes continuing to employ them both impossible, SOSR might be fair.”
If you are considering dismissing someone for SOSR, you should make sure the reason is objectively substantial – it must be a fairly big deal, and must be having a significant impact on the organisation.
It also must be a situation where dismissal is the only viable route, and another warning or sanction isn’t possible.
“SOSR can be a very useful catch-all in circumstances where continuing to employ someone just isn’t possible, and this is particularly true in small businesses, where redeployment or similar alternative actions aren’t available as they would commonly be in a bigger organisation,” Deem says, concluding: “However as with any dismissal, caution should be exercised and you should take professional advice before proceeding.”
