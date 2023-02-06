Protection for pregnant staff gets legal boost - here's how it will impact HR

Pregnant employees will be given extra protection against the risk of redundancy and other forms of workplace discrimination under new laws proposed in Parliament.

Current legislation protects workers from being made redundant while on maternity leave, but a new Private Members’ Bill, proposed by Labour MP Dan Jarvis, would see the legal rights extended, from the moment an employee notifies their employer that they’re pregnant, up to 18 months after they give birth.

The Barnsley Central MP said the proposal would help "tens of thousand of women pushed out of the workforce every year simply for being pregnant".

The bill was approved by MPs on Friday and will now be debated in the House of Lords.

Christina McAnea, Unison’s general secretary, praised the plans, saying: "Maternity discrimination cases make up much of the union’s legal case load, so this new law can’t come soon enough. This much-needed bill has Unison’s wholehearted support.”

What the current laws?

In the UK, there are laws to some extent to protect individuals during their pregnancy. The most common and implemented law is the Protected Period, which sits under the Equality Act 2010. This period covers the start of when a woman’s pregnancy begins and ends. It also states that if the woman has the right to ordinary and additional maternity leave, the protected period will be at the end of the additional maternity leave period or (if earlier) when she returns to work after pregnancy.

Further legislation includes the Maternity and Parental Leave Regulations 1999, which state that an employer should not make a woman on maternity leave, or a parent on shared parental or adoption leave redundant. Firms are also obliged to offer them a suitable alternative vacancy where one exists, if their job is at risk.

Why aren’t these laws good enough?

Despite the legal rights listed above, research reveals that maternity discrimination prevails in the UK.

According to a study by the Equality and Human Rights Commission, at least 54,000 women a year are pushed out of the workforce after becoming pregnant.

And according to research from Culture Shift, more than one in five (21%) know someone who has faced maternity discrimination at work.

While one in eight (12%) have experienced maternity discrimination themselves.

Gemma McCall, the Co-Founder and CEO of Culture Shift, said: “Society assumes all women will become mothers- and yet, we don’t like it when they get pregnant and we employ them.”

Research also suggests that more than one in four (26%) expectant mothers feel reluctant to share their pregnancy news due to fear of the stigma they may face from colleagues and managers.

McCall commented: “All of a sudden, this societal expectation we’ve been pushing onto them since birth becomes an inconvenience and so, it’s no surprise that 1 in 4 expectant mothers hide their pregnancy.”

Lead Evangelist EMEA of Snowflake, Eva Murray, said: “We face so many expectations, no matter how we decide to live our lives. I’ve heard a friend once question whether a colleague of his should be promoted given she wanted a family.”

Also, Gav Winter, CEO of RapidSpike, stated: “I’ve 100% heard senior people say that we shouldn’t employ women when they are childbearing age (settled, just married were the key ‘tells’ so I was told). I was disgusted.”

The comments and research reveal a common theme against pregnant individuals which is that indeed maternity discrimination is present in many businesses and various industries.

Maternity discrimination is a reality and to state otherwise would be denying the truth of what pregnant women witness within their workforce.

It’s vital to recognise the troubles that pregnant individuals can already face. Don’t add or reinforce maternity discrimination against an employee.

One in four expectant mothers concerned about telling employers

With pregnancy and parental leave discrimination being so prevalent, despite what appear to be robust laws on at face value, it’s no surprise that more than one in four (26%) expectant mothers feel reluctant to share their pregnancy news due to fear of the stigma they may face from colleagues and managers, according to new research.

These findings, from Culture Shift, show that this jumped to almost half (46%) for those who had been in employment for less than six months when they fell pregnant.

In fact, pregnancy and maternity discrimination was the fifth most common discrimination claim from 2020 to 2021.

The claims were based on mostly the following subject matters:

Sham redundancies

Offensive comments to pregnant employees

Failure to implement flexible working options

Being overlooked for promotion

Employee sacked after telling bosses she was pregnant

The news that new laws are on the way provide an opportunity to highlight some recent cases of pregnancy discrimination.

Last month (Jan 2023), it was reported that a firm was sued for firing an employee as soon as she told them she was pregnant.

Essex-based security system supplier CIS Services hired Charlotte Leitch in May 2021 as an admin assistant and she had only been in the position for a few weeks when she decided to reveal her pregnancy to the Head of Compliance, Nicola Calder. Leitch was worried as she had experienced many miscarriages in the past.

The new employee had already raised concerns over her employment contract which remained unsigned, and Calder, upon hearing Leitch’s news, responded by telling her she was not entitled to any maternity leave as she hadn’t yet signed her contract.

Calder had told Leitch: “We have no obligation to keep you on,” and, according to Employment Judge Carol Porter, went on take “advantage of the situation and took steps to terminate [Miss Leitch’s] employment, giving [her] options as to the date when she would leave, and seeking, in the first instance, to make out that this was a mutual agreement.”

Porter continued: “However, as soon as [Ms Leitch] challenged that, Mrs Calder did not persist with that false assertion, but sent the letter confirming that the [assistant] had indeed been dismissed.”

“Having considered all the circumstances, we find that the principal reason for dismissal, the reason uppermost in Mrs Calder’s mind was (Ms Leitch’s) pregnancy and (her) history of pregnancy related illness.”

Leitch sued the company for pregnancy discrimination and unfair dismissal and was awarded nearly £15,000 in compensation.

She told the East London hearing she had been left “shocked” by the company's “sexist and belittling” behaviour and felt “degraded and worthless”.

Leitch sadly lost her baby within weeks of being sacked but hopes her case will help others facing pregnancy discrimination.

According to Metro, Leitch said after the hearing: "We can stand up for ourselves, and I’m happy that other women can use my case in the future, so it doesn’t happen to them.

"Employers don’t need to destroy people’s lives – every life matters. To put a pregnant woman through that is horrendous. You should not be bullied out of work.

"We can stand up for ourselves, and there is support. Go to ACAS – they can tell you what the rules are."