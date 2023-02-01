Jeremy Hunt wants retirees back in work, but firms are reluctant to hire them

Jeremy Hunt urged older people to return to the workforce last week, saying the country needed them and he was looking at ways to make "work worth your while".

The Chancellor addressed problems in the labour market in a speech that sought to set out his plans to tackle the country's weak productivity levels and boost economic growth.

Data from the Office of National Statistics shows that approximately 1million people in the UK have left work since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, with retirement the most popular reason given by people aged between 50-70.

"We will never harness the full potential of our country unless we unlock it for each and every one of our citizens. Nor will we fix our productivity puzzle unless everyone who can participate does," Hunt said.

"So to those who retired early after the pandemic or haven't found the right role after furlough, I say Britain needs you and we will look at the conditions necessary to make work worth your while".

The UK economy is expected to fall into a recession this year, held back by double digit inflation and a tight labour market that has been marked by an exodus of older workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why hiring older workers could be a smart move for HR

It’s all well and good calling for older generations of workers to come out of retirement, but it doesn’t automatically translate into them being hired by firms struggling to plug talent gaps.

For that to happen, there must be a clear buy-in from HR departments. And for THAT to happen, they must be confident about why hiring from this demographic will improve business outcomes.

And if you’re looking for someone who’s very reliable, shows up on time and works hard, then it could be that the ideal candidate for your open position is a person over 50, according to new research.

A recent study from the Department of Work and Pensions found that over 75% of businesses agreed that “the experience of workers aged 50 or older was a main benefit of employing them in their organisation, followed by the reliability of workers in this age group and the mentoring older workers provide to new workers.”

Reluctance among many firms to hire older generations

However, despite the DWP’s positive findings, a recent study from Chartered Management Institute (CMI) found that employers are significantly less open to hiring older workers than bringing in younger talent. The survey of more than 1,000 UK managers found that only 42% would be open to hiring people aged between 50-64 to a large extent. For those over 65, the number dropped even further, with just three in 10 expressing a willingness to hire from this cohort. One in five said they wouldn’t hire anyone over 65 at all.

So, what has to change?

In a piece for CityAM, the CMI’s chief exec Ann Francke said this mismatch between Government call to arms, and the reluctance of many firms to hire older people “highlights the need for attitudes across businesses to change, quickly”.

“Employers complaining of severe labour shortages while also admitting that they are hesitant to bring in older workers point to both cultural and leadership failings in businesses of all sizes,” Francke wrote.

She added: “Alongside a shift in attitude, companies need a more compelling offer for older workers. This means offering flexible working, predictable rotas, adequate health benefits, and ensuring older workers have equal access to training opportunities, including apprenticeships so that they too can learn while they earn.

“Above it all, they need to ensure older workers are included in their diversity and inclusion strategies. These changes aren’t “nice to haves,” they’re essential in a modern workplace and will benefit employees of all ages and boost retention.”

Francke concluded: “With flexible working options and adequate support and training, older workers can be lured back. But unless those doing the hiring revisit their attitudes, older workers will continue to be excluded just when the labour market needs them the most.”

‘Don’t view them with a sense of pity’

It’s a sad state of affairs when those who have earned their retirement after decades of hard work must consider going back into employment, not just to make ends meet for themselves, but for the benefit of the wider economy.

And so, as many of these older workers head back into the talent pool, there are issues that HR should be aware of when considering recruiting from this new cohort.

Mitchell Roberts, Employment Law Specialist at law firm Taylor Wessing, said: "Employers considering applications from older workers looking to re-join the workforce need to make sure that those candidates are treated in the same way as others applying for the same job. It will be particularly important for employers to avoid stereotyping older workers and to ensure decisions are based on objective merit.

"Care should also be taken where an employer considers rejecting a candidate based on speed of work and use of technology as these are typically linked to allegations of age discrimination. Employers should ensure that they look to use age-neutral criteria when assessing the best candidate for the job and keep in mind that providing the required training and affording the appropriate time to get to grips with the role will be expected."

However, anyone from this cohort applying for new jobs should not be viewed with any sense of pity. Although they are re-entering the talent pool because of financial circumstances, they will bring a wealth of experience and skills to the workplace.

If handled correctly, the return of older workers could be a win for employers – an opportunity to solve talent problems, and benefit from years of experience and accumulated wisdom at the same time.