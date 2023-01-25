One in four employees 'feel like outsiders' at work

More than a quarter of U.K employees feel like outsiders at work, with a third not considering their workplace to be a ‘community’, according to new research.

This is despite 65% of U.K. employees wanting to feel a strong sense of belonging at work.

These are the findings from O.C. Tanner’s 2023 Global Culture Report which collected and analysed the perspectives of over 36,000 employees, leaders, HR practitioners, and business executives from 20 countries around the world, including 4,653 from the U.K.

According to the report, there are eight key factors that provide a workplace with a strong sense of community, including shared goals, commitment, communication, feedback, camaraderie, trust, adaptation and unity. Of these, U.K. employees ranked camaraderie/relationship with team members as the most important aspect for nurturing belonging (cited by 73% of respondents).

“Thriving cultures have a strong sense of community that brings and holds employees together” says Georgia Portwain, Culture and Engagement Strategist from workplace culture expert O.C. Tanner. “Employees who feel that they belong will stay at the company for longer, will be more resilient to change and are more likely to deliver great work.”

The findings reveal that organisations that score high on the ‘community index’ are 100% more likely to have employees that produce aspirational levels of great work, with a 58% lower probability of their employees actively looking for another job.

Despite such compelling reasons to build a workplace community, just 52% of U.K. employees believe that creating a community is a priority for their organisational leaders.

Portwain adds: “Leaders need to recognise that having a strong and sustaining workplace community is the foundation of organisational success, and so they must find ways to bring their people together and create an environment of trust, unity and appreciation.”