NEW PODCAST | Twitter, Revolut and the pitfalls of poor employer brand

HR Grapevine
Twitter, Revolut and the pitfalls of poor employer brand

On this week's podcast, your host Kieran Howells is joined once again by John Ryan, the CEO of Healthy Place to Work.

Throughout his career, Ryan has developed an almost encyclopaedic knowledge of what makes an organisation ethically and physically healthy. In this episode, the pair discuss the concept of employer brand, and delve into the numerous cases of disastrous decision making, leading to the sabotage of employer brand.

To get in touch with John at Healthy Place to Work, you can do so via email at [email protected].

