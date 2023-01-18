How your social background affects your chances of promotion

Ever wonder why some people always seem to get promoted and others not? Well, KPMG has shared pioneering research detailing the career paths of 25,000 of its employees over the last decade, and the results are shocking. Focusing on the average time taken for an employee to progress to the next grade, the global accountancy compared results with a similar study it had carried out in 2018 where gender, ethnicity and socio-economic background were measured. The more recent research also encompassed sexual orientation and disability too. The findings reveal that social class is the biggest barrier to career progression compared with any other diversity characteristic. Measured by one’s parental occupation at the age of 13, socio-economic background has the most impact on the speed of...

