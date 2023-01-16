Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Age-friendly employers | Could over-50s be the most desirable generation to recruiters?

Could over-50s be the most desirable generation to recruiters?

If you’re looking for someone who’s very reliable, shows up on time and works hard, then it could be that the ideal candidate for your open position is a person over 50, according to new research...

In a recent study, over 75% of businesses told the Department of Work and Pensions: “The experience of workers aged 50 or older was a main benefit of employing them in their organisation, followed by the reliability of workers in this age group and the mentoring older workers provide to new workers.”

Let’s face it, we’re not getting any younger – in fact the 2021 census results tell us the population is getting older. The number of over 65s living in the UK keeps increasing and in ten years’ time, this figure will represent well over one-fifth of the entire UK population.

Even the Government has wised up to the skills shortages crisis; after a record year for vacancy rates, plans are now in the pipeline to encourage the over 50s back into work and tap into their knowledge with a year-long exemption from paying income tax.

Pledge to be age-friendly

With this in mind, The Centre for Ageing Better recently created a pledge to promote the maxim that everyone has the right to a good life as they get older, including the right – and opportunity - to return to work if they choose to.

Reducing age bias in recruitment and promoting flexible working will be crucial if we’re to attract the over 50s back into work, and this pledge will give bosses all the support they need to become 'Age-Friendly Employers'.

