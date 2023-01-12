Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
The 50 best companies to work for in the UK, from Glassdoor

The 50 best companies to work for in the UK, from Glassdoor

Glassdoor, the innovative recruitment site that provides jobseekers with useful insights into companies’ behaviours, has released its list of top companies to work for in 2023.

Companies nationwide with a workforce greater than 1,000 employees were scored by their employees throughout 2022 on work-life balance and values, as well as compensation and benefits, D&I and management.

Employees were also asked if they would recommend their employer to a friend.

Jill Cotton, a senior manager for Glassdoor, told HR Grapevine: “The list is determined solely on the reviews of millions of employees across the UK - you can't ask or pay to get on the list. So against a backdrop of worker restlessness and strikes, these are the companies where employees really love to work.”

Read more from us Staff reveal what it's REALLY like to work at these firms in 2022

And there are some surprises.

Bain & Company, a consultancy firm, took first place despite not having featured last year, and ServiceNow and Boston Consultancy Group took 2nd and 3rd places respectively.

There were 21 tech companies that made the list but Meta – which took 10th place in 2022 – dropped off completely, while Google and Mastercard both improved their popularity and made it into the top 10. Other industries that fared well were finance, consulting and manufacturing.

Employee reviews highlighted five common themes that helped companies stand out:

  • Work-life balance - able to choose hours, work from home/anywhere, flexible work

  • Great culture - great people, team socials and team building, inclusive company values

  • Benefits and perks - great pay, amazing benefits

  • Strong leadership & senior management - guidance and leadership, D&I at the heart of the organisation

  • Learning & development opportunities - mentorship, fantastic onboarding, career growth for all levels

Altogether, more than half of the companies on this year’s list also featured last year; however, four businesses rose significantly by 20 places or more: Softcat, Johnson & Johnson, Capgemini Invent and Mott MacDonald.

“The past year brought extreme highs and lows for job seekers and employees, but despite an increasingly uncertain job market, Glassdoor data shows there are still companies hyper-focused on creating outstanding employee experiences,” says Christian Sutherland-Wong, Chief Executive Officer of Glassdoor.

He continues: "It's encouraging to see companies doubling down on employee mental health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, competitive benefits and flexible work environments as we head into 2023. I sincerely congratulate all of the Best Places to Work winners.”

January is traditionally the most popular month for employees to look for another job and recruiters can seize this opportunity to get ahead.

According to Forbes, “Many companies and people have a mindset to hit the ground running, so finding great people and filling open headcount are ways they’re seeking to start strong.”

The online recruitment site Indeed is also confident that January is a great time for employers. Its UK Economist Jack Kennedy told CNBC: “Employers and recruiters who are able to move fast may therefore be able to steal a march on competitors.”

Getting ahead has never been more critical in the race to attract the best staff. Keeping an eye on the competition, browsing their job adverts and getting a feel for what other companies are offering could be a useful way to align your own recruitment policies with what employees have said they want.

The top ten UK Best Places to Work in 2023 are:

1

 Bain & Company

2

 ServiceNow

3

 Boston Consultancy Group

4

 Equinix

5

 Ocado Technology

6

 Mastercard

7

 Google

8

 Arup

9

 Salesforce

10

 Version 1

11

 Softcat

12

 BlackRock

13

 Microsoft

14

 Adobe

15

 Novuna

16

 Imagination Technologies

17

 Johnson & Johnson

18

 SAP

19

 Wise

20

 Capgemini Invent

21

 Office for National Statistics

22

 Cromwell Tools

23

 Mott MacDonald

24

 Suse

25

 Cisco Systems

26

 Dell Technologies

27

 Baringa Partners

28

 Schroders

29

 Bloomberg L.P

30

 S&P Global

31

 Syngenta

32

 Deloitte

33

 Vmware

34

 Awin

35

 Diageo

36

 Apple

37

 RBC

38

 Fidelity International

39

 Kainos

40

 Dishoom

41

 Goldman Sachs

42

 Siemens

43

 NFU Mutual

44

 Avanade

45

 McKinsey & Company

46

 Heathrow Airport

47

 Expedia Group

48

 Computacenter

49

 Accenture

50

 Procter & Gamble

