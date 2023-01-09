Some CEOs have taken home the average UK salary in less than a week

Take the national average salary of a full-time UK worker and times that by 100. You still won’t arrive at the figure paid to CEOs of FTSE 100 companies. For these elite few, Thursday 5th January 2023 was a particularly good day. Not necessarily because of soaring stocks and shares, but because by 2pm, most of them had earned more than an average UK worker’s annual salary, according to High Pay Centre, a UK think tank for issues relating to top incomes and corporate governance. While the median salary for the UK workforce sits at around £33,000, FTSE 100 CEOs receive - on average - a whopping £3.4m each year, according to the Office for National Statistics. And as part of its Fair Pay Campaign, The Equality Trust has revealed that the highest-paid CEO in the country...

