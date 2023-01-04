Only 1 in 10 employees honest about needing a mental health day

Only one in 10 employees would be honest about needing a mental health day, with more than a third experiencing significant mental ill health, according to research.

New figures from leading mental health app Wysa show that the UK mental health crisis is worse than estimated among working people. More than one in three (35%) working people suffer moderate to severe depression or severe anxiety – three times higher than the estimated UK adult prevalence. Official figures point to one in six of us struggling with mental health, up from one in 10 prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

And UK employees aren’t speaking up, it seems. Half aren’t speaking to healthcare professionals, and only one in 10 (13%) feel comfortable enough admitting to their employer that they need some time off for mental health reasons.

According to the latest research from Wysa, 11.3 million adults should be getting some kind of therapy or support for moderate-to-severe anxiety or depression. The latest Health & Safety Executive report points to 914,000 workers suffering from work-related stress, depression or anxiety in 2021/22 - but this research suggests a much greater issue.

Despite a growth in wellbeing programmes and many organisations speaking about mental health at work, people still appear hesitant to speak up. When facing a period of mental ill health and feeling unable to work, 24% of employees have taken time off as sick but have used physical illness as an excuse. A further one in five have taken time off as holiday time using paid time off rather than take sick leave. Just under half (48%) have gone to work regardless, and only 14% been honest and taken time off sick, using stress or mental health as the reason. One in five employees aged 25-34 have been honest, compared to one in ten (9%) aged 55-64.

Of all employees, if mental state was impacting their ability to work, men are more likely to take paid time off (25%) than women (17%) although women are slightly more likely to go to work anyway (54% vs 47%).

And this worse for those with high levels of anxiety or depression. An astonishing 62% of those with moderate to severe anxiety have taken time off but lied about the reason, and 66% for those with depression.

Worryingly, half (52%) of people who screened as suffering symptoms of moderate to severe depression or anxiety, at levels requiring further investigation and treatment, have not spoken to a healthcare professional. The primary reason is that they don’t think their symptoms are serious enough.

The study also indicated that women in particular tend to play down their symptoms. Almost half (48%) of women who experience symptoms of moderate to severe depression or anxiety have not spoken to a professional because they don't think it's serious enough, versus one in three men (33%) who think the same.

Stigma prevails in men, and we see a clear gender divide. One in three men (31%) who need help have not sought it because they report being too embarrassed, compared to a quarter of women (25%).

Ross O’Brien, Managing Director UK, Wysa, says: “Currently the burden falls on the NHS to solve the mental health crisis. But we can see that employees are struggling more than the average population. We owe it to our workforce to find a different solution to addressing mental health problems - one where the 11 million workers who need some kind of support for anxiety and depression have access to it, through a tool or system that works for them. A digital front door to support, services and therapy, that removes the barriers to mental health support altogether.”

Nicky Main, UK and Europe clinical lead, Wysa adds: “The fact that some people would rather speak to an app than HR demonstrates the need for a supportive and structured approach to mental health in the workplace. We know employers and businesses are talking about mental health, but people still aren’t feeling comfortable enough voicing their needs. It’s time we really do make mental health on par with physical health in our workplace.”