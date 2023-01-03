Staff rank these firms as best & worst employers for 2023

UK workers have revealed that Airbus, E.ON and Unilever are some of the best places to work, while Comfort Call, Tim Hortons, and Victoria's Secret are all rated poorly by their employees, according to new research.

The revelations come from Breakroom, a community-powered job platform for insights about jobs and employers, which has announced the best and worst-rated places to work in 2023, according to the reviews from its community of over 430,000 UK shift workers.

The results are based on hourly workers’ experiences, who voluntarily shared anonymous feedback on their employer through the Breakroom Quiz, giving insights into their job, pay, benefits, shifts, and management over the past year.

NATS, formerly known as the National Air Traffic Service, is rated as the best employer in the UK, according to their staff, with a Breakroom rating of 9.1. Manufacturer BAE Systems came in second with a rating of 8.9 closely followed by Unilever as third, also with an 8.9 rating.

The worst place to work, according to employee reviews is care provider Comfort Call which had a Breakroom rating of 2.8, followed by Eden Futures (3.3) and Canadian restaurant chain Tim Hortons (3.4).

The best and worst company rankings for 2023 have been revealed by job-platform Breakroom, which has been compiling ratings from shift workers about their jobs since 2019 and has surveyed over 430,000 staff about what their job is really like.

Breakroom’s best and worst lists are unique as they are based on reviews and answers from the staff on the frontline who are paid hourly or work shifts, not the opinions of senior management or head office who might have a very different employee experience.

Anna Maybank, Co-Founder and CEO of Breakroom, commented: “Our communities list of the best and worst-rated employers highlights which employers are listening to employees and meeting their needs and the employers that need to improve.

“We’ve built the first community-powered jobs platform that helps users not only find a job but also learn what it’s like to work there from people who already do.

“With more job competition for staff in the key sectors of retail, hospitality, logistics and social care than ever before. To attract talent employers must work harder to stand out.

“The next generation of job seekers are not just comparing pay and hours but looking at a range of factors including perks like free meals on shifts, staff discounts and reward programmes.

“Breakroom gives them access to this information so job seekers can learn about the best employers and find jobs that meet their individual needs and expectations.”

Best-rated 20 places to work in 2023, according to respondents:

NATS BAE Systems Unilever Hitachi RSA Insurance TransPennine Express Bentley Motors Cummins Greater Anglia South Western Railway Hastings Direct GKN Aerospace Transport for Wales Airbus E.ON Sellafield Ltd Taylor Wimpey Fire Service Rolls-Royce American Express

Worst-rated places to work in 2023:

Comfort Call Eden Futures Tim Hortons Max Spielmann Bodycare Poundstretcher Choice Care Victoria's Secret Valorum Care Group McColls

Breakroom also revealed the best-rated employers for 2023 in the key sectors of Retail, Hospitality, Social Care and Logistics.

Best Hospitality Employers 2023:

Five Guys Nando’s Prezzo Welcome Break The Ivy YO! Sushi Las Iguanas Wagamama Itsu Bella Italia

Best Retail Employers 2023:

John Lewis & Partners IKEA Lush Ocado Homesense Waterstones Selfridges Amazon Hotel Chocolat Carpetright

Best Logistics Employers 2023:

NATS Sellafield Ltd Freightliner Maritime Transport Martin Brower Arla Foods Scania Gregory Distribution Gist Hanson

Best Social Care Employers 2023: