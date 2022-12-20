Musk's 'stay or go' poll sums up the crisis he's created at Twitter

Just when you thought you could forget about Elon Musk’s Twitter captaincy, the billionaire’s fate hangs in the balance after millions of the platform’s users voted in favour of him quitting as CEO.

Earlier this week, Musk continued his streak of allowing users to make major decisions about Twitter’s operations – this time to apparently decide whether he should continue as CEO or step down.

More than 17 million people had their say - with 57.5% voting yes, he should go.

At the time of writing, it remained to be seen whether or not Musk will let the result dictate his future, despite him promising to "abide by the results" when originally posting the poll.

But let’s be honest, his $44billion takeover of the company was arguably just as rash and nonsensical. It’s also worth noting at this point that Musk would still remain as the Chairman and owner of the company.

The billionaire Tesla boss’s own Twitter account has been uncharacteristically quiet since the results of the poll became apparent, although in one notable tweet, responding to the poll, he claimed that “No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor.”

In another tweet following the result, Musk announced that, from now on, only paid Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to vote in future policy-related polls.

No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2022

Some might argue that putting this decision in the hands of users is an exercise in free speech (which Musk famously calls himself an absolutist of), and an exercise in digital democracy.

But deciding to quit as CEO, based on a binary decision made by millions of anonymous people, is typical of the types of calls Musk has made about Twitter’s operations since he took the reins in October – decisions made impulsively and seemingly without allowing any sensible period to pass in order to thoroughly assess the strengths and weaknesses at Twitter HQ.

First it was the decision to fire approximately half of Twitter’s workforce – roughly 3,700 employees, as he sought to slash costs and impose a demanding new work ethic. This was swiftly followed by the axing of "days of rest," which are highly popular company-wide days off, which were removed from calendars for the rest of the year.

Then came an embarrassing U-turn, when the form reportedly reached out to dozens of employees who were fired, asking them to resume their roles.

Some of those who are being asked to return were laid off by mistake, while others were let go before management realized that their work and experience may be necessary to build the new features Musk envisions, according to Bloomberg sources.

Then, #RIPTwitter became a trending hashtag when the billionaire gave all staff an ultimatum of agreeing to a “hardcore” new work schedule comprising “long hours at high intensity”. Musk branded the new way of working as “Twitter 2.0”.

Anyone who chose not to sign a document agreeing to this would be fired and receive three months’ severance pay, Musk went on to tell employees.

However, reports emerged that around 75% of Twitter’s workforce (that’s an estimated 2,900, following the earlier firings and many resignations) opted not to sign the ludicrous demand.

According to tech publication The Verge, hundreds of employees posted farewell messages on Twitter’s internal Slack boards.

And in early December, reports from The Guardian stated that Musk recently converted several of Twitter HQ’s unused rooms into sleeping quarters. The message to staff essentially being: work longer, work more, and sleep in the office between tasks.

'Blueprint for the crisis he has created'

Dr Jonathan Lord, Lecturer in Human Resource Management and Employment Law, University of Salford Business School, commented that Musk’s recent poll on Twitter is "far from a cry for publicity, but a blueprint for the crisis he has created at the social media giant".

Dr Jonathan said Musk was "replicating what he did at Tesla and SpaceX" by developing a formula for managing these companies through uncertain times, utilising shock treatment and alarmism that creates a culture of uniformity.

“As with his previous companies facing difficulties, he has placed 50% of Twitter’s 7,500 employees at risk of redundancy and, as he has famously done previously, is now sleeping at Twitter’s offices in San Francisco. Informing Twitter’s workers that the company could go bankrupt if he wasn’t able to turn it around, is the kind of mission-driven language that he has used previously to instigate innovation and change.

“Achieving this cultural shift at Twitter will be more difficult as workers there are motivated by a different ethos, in comparison to those galvanised workers wanting to move consumers away from traditional powered cars or to populate other planets. Musk’s tactic has been to literally transform the workforce rather than the culture itself, which can be an easier method of changing organisational culture. When there has been a high labour turnover and undercurrent of job losses, leaders know that workers will ‘toe the line’ and eventually, despite initial resistance, conform to the overall mission.”

There can only be on reason in this journalist’s mind why Musk would run such a poll... he wants out but doesn’t want to admit it. This way, if he does decide to go, there’s a “will of the people” element that will protect his pride and mask the likely truth that he entirely regrets his tumultuous takeover.