Leadership resolutions you should consider starting 2023 with

‘New Year, New You’ is a well-used platitude, but as many of us happily wave goodbye to 2022, and we think ahead of all to come in 2023, most of us will be setting our mind to personal goals (Dry January, joining the gym, you name it) rather than career challenges. In fact, according to a survey by Finder UK, only 9% of people set resolutions for career progression in 2022.

It’s this low figure that’s led the team at Serenity in Leadership to come up with some lighthearted advice on how managers and HR leaders can embrace new beginnings and start the new year off with their best foot forward.

1. Meddle Less

Micromanagement is very last year and we predict 2023 will be the year of the hands-off approach, well at least we hope so. Learning how to loosen your grip and being humbled in realizing that projects won’t fall apart without your scrutiny and that your ideas aren’t the only way, could be rather refreshing for the staff around you. Through meddling less, trust is established and you can assist in developing the leaders of tomorrow.

2. Spread The Joy Beyond Christmas

Make being nice a habit. Could you (authentically) care a little bit more? Get to know the people who work with you, what makes them tick and show you really are interested in what is important to them. Reflect if you really developed your work relationships this year, especially with people who work from home. Consider sending a few handwritten notes saying, “You really delivered at work and we noticed and appreciated your efforts … thank you.”

3. Work Out What Gets You Out Of Bed In The Morning

Is it because you have a job and need to earn money or are you excited to go to work? Is it the people, the work, or the feeling of fulfillment from knowing you made a difference? Have some fun and get to know (even if that is on Zoom) the inspiring people you work with and walk through the door to your workspace with a spring in your step.

4. Feedback: Try A Bit of Give & Take

Did 2022 turn you into an all-give, no-take advice sort of manager? Perhaps the turbulence of the past few years has made you less likely to receive feedback with open ears, and the more senior one gets, the harder it can be to hear feedback. Knowing how to give and take constructive feedback in equal measure certainly aids in establishing an open two-way line of communication which is of course key to a productive and healthy workforce. Healthy may be just what we need after a month of over-indulgence at Christmas!

5. Respond, Don’t Just React

Reactions are based upon the heat of a single moment and often don’t look at the wider context. When someone cuts you up when driving to work, ask yourself what am I actually angry about? The level of energy you give to that has little or nothing to do with the people in your office. Explore your ‘unconscious drivers’ and develop your self-awareness and then respond. Your employees should be confident in knowing that the chances of you flipping the desk are extremely low and instead a psychologically safe space has the chance to develop.

6. Show Empathy

Most of us suffer from the January blues in some way, so make it your goal to empathize with, understand and support your people. Be attentive when you make yourself available. Don’t scroll through your emails at the same time as they share something that is important to them. Give them your full attention. We have said it before and we’ll say it again, investing in the well-being of your employees means everyone can thrive, not just survive.

7. Avoid The Blame Game

Don’t panic, we’ve not heard that you’re being replaced. But are you someone who easily admits that you’re wrong or that you made a mistake? We’ll ask that again. Do you easily admit that you’re wrong or that you made a mistake?! Admitting that you don’t always get it right is a strong statement. Don’t avoid taking responsibility. Playing the blame game is for the playground, not the office. This may be a good time to ask yourself if you need a coach…

8. Be honest: Does your ego get in the way?

Give credit where it’s due. To build others up and champion them in their progress and successes is one of the most important elements of good company culture. If it pains you to see others do well or give credit to them then ‘Houston, we have a problem’.

9. Don’t Get Comfy

It is easy to let the years roll from one to the next and suddenly you be met with the realisation that you’re working with the same strategies and methods from ten years prior. Let it be your resolution/ revolution to switch it up! Break down resistance to change. Reflect on last year and consider what brought about positive movement and what might have stood in its way.

10. Is Your Workspace Inspiring and Motivating?

This is a lovely one. You don’t need to spend vast sums of money but how can you make your physical work environment more inviting and more conducive to good work? Don’t decide yourself but ask everyone to contribute their ideas. Be curious and inviting.