Why this airline is training every single employee in DE&I

Every member of staff of UK’s largest regional airline will receive diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I) training over the next six months.
Once thought to be just the remit of managers, DE&I has evolved dramatically over the last 10 years and today most companies have some kind of policy in place or action plan to carry out that will improve employee wellbeing across the workforce.
Loganair appears to have gone one step further by heavily investing in a training programme to be rolled out to not just leadership, but all employees. That’s around 800 people.
A remarkable £300,000 is destined for HR teams to deliver in-person training as part of the company’s ‘Flying’s For All’ DE&I strategy which will see employees embark on a three-hour learning session about protected characteristics, while examining cases and rehearsing real life scenarios.
You've read 36% of the article so far,
subscribe to continue reading - plus lots more!
Annual packages are now available for £175...
Join our growing community of forward thinking HR leaders and get unlimited access to the full archive, as well as exclusive reports, how-tos, deep dives, and video interviews.
One time use only. New customers only. Offer expires 11:59pm Sunday 11th December 2022.