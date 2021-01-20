You might also like

The data found that 72% of parents have had to work fewer hours because of childcare issues. Around 81% of respondents said they need childcare to be able to work, but over half (51%) do not have the necessary childcare in place to enable them to do their job.
Around holiday periods such as summer break and Christmas, it’s clear to see why working parents believe they should take precedence over their childless colleagues.
So, should HR give special treatment to working parents, and indeed favour them for annual leave requests or flexible shift work around their child care needs? From a legal standpoint, there is no precedence for this.
Although the Working Time Regulations 1998 instructs that all employees are entitled to 5.6 weeks of paid leave a year, managers are under no obligation to accept all leave requests. It is down to the discretion of the employer when their workforce takes annual leave, meaning HR is well within its rights to refuse a parent’s request for leave over the summer and under no expectation to prioritise this over a colleague’s.
This chimes with the advice of Peter Done, Chief Executive of Peninsula, who recently told the FT that ethically, there’s an expectation for HR and employers to employ the ‘first come first serve’ rule.
“Business owners should ensure that no employee is receiving preferential treatment. A strong ‘first come, first served’ rule should be implemented, ensuring an open and fair policy that allows all employees the chance to request leave for the same period,” Done said.
“From here, employees with young families could be strongly encouraged to make their requests as early as possible or risk disappointment,” he added.
