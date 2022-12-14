HR among top 10 remote-friendly industries, study finds

Employers in the HR sector are in the top 10 industries most open to remote working when recruiting new staff, according to new research.

Equity management platform Vestd analysed data from job listing site Indeed to work out which sectors were the most likely to advertise and hire for remote roles. The study was launched after a report from the Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology revealed that around one in eight UK employees are working from home exclusively.

Vestd’s research found the sectors with the most demand included IT, which was an early adopter to remote working, even before the pandemic, along with creative industries such as marketing, design and advertising.

Not surprisingly, sectors where workers are primarily ‘on the shop floor’ had the smallest number of remote roles listed. The hospitality sector was least able to allow staff to work from anywhere, with only 0.5% of nearly 60,000 jobs listed with the option to work from home full-time.

Retail (0.8%), manufacturing (0.9%) and education (1.4%) were among the other sectors with a tiny minority of roles available to remote workers.

Based on the percentage of jobs listed as remote, the UK’s most remote-friendly industries were*:

Marketing – 13.52%

Media – 13.14%

IT – 10.61%

Design – 10.37%

Advertising – 8.81%

Law – 8.14%

Finance – 7.87%

HR – 7.65%

Sales – 7.38%

Recruitment – 6.62%

*Source: uk.indeed.com - data correct as of 20/10/22.

Ifty Nasir, CEO of Vestd, said: “Over the course of this year we have seen a number of politicians, business leaders and executives encouraging, and in some cases forcing, staff back to the offices. With this in mind, it is perhaps little surprise that many sectors are now recruiting for fewer remote roles. However, many have decided to remain in their own stead and embrace the benefits of remote working.

“At Vestd, we were an early adopter and pioneer of remote working and have built our business processes and culture around our team permanently working from home. For us, it is a natural fit and the flexibility enables our team to benefit from a better work-life balance while still delivering on their workload.

“For many sectors, these benefits are now widely acknowledged and remote working has enabled businesses to attract and retain their staff amid a ferocious battle for workers. And in building equity into a workplace, it can help to revitalise the workforce and align remote teams.

“Following the ‘Great Resignation’ and the supposed rise of ‘quiet quitting’, businesses need to make sure they are offering employee incentives that make a difference to their lives and ensure they feel empowered working towards the same goal. As well as incentivising teams, our customers report that employee equity has a huge role in aligning remote teams.”