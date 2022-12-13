Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Social media | Do employees have the right to a comeback?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Do employees have the right to a comeback?

How much snooping is too much? Diving into someone’s personal history before considering them for an interview is becoming increasingly easier with social media.

Today, over 50% of businesses monitor their workforce’s social media activity and 20% admit to having used it for background checks.

Abi Ashford, Lead HR Consultant at HR Solutions, agrees that snooping is “commonplace”. and says: “If someone’s profile on social media is not made private, then whatever is publicly posted is, to a certain extent, ‘fair game’.

Read more from us Forcing staff to keep webcams on breaches human rights laws, court says

However, Ashford does point out that whatever viewed should be “considered in the ‘right’ way,” and continues: “The sector that the organisation operates in should be factored in, as should the company’s stance on matters such as drugs/alcohol, inclusivity, climate/sustainability etc.”

So is there a right way? Joanne Frew, Global Head of Employment & Pensions at DWF, believes there are a number of requirements to be considered “including having a legal ground for such processing and explaining this purpose in its recruitment privacy policy made available to candidates.”

