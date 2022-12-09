Twitter's Elon Musk faces down burned out staff with latest controversial move

We’re nearing the halfway point in December, and it’s safe to say that employee energy reserves are probably running low. The onus, then, should now be on ensuring that the fatigue felt toward the end of what has been an incredibly eventful year, does not turn into burnout.

Of course, truly avoiding burnout means leaders setting examples by upholding their own wellbeing policies and truly communicating to employees that they must balance work and time to recover.

The preconceived assumption here is that you believe in employee wellbeing enough to consider work-life balance a top priority. For Twitter boss Elon Musk, it seems that such a concept couldn’t be further from the truth.

Musk, who has seemingly committed just about every HR cardinal sin possible within his short time as the majority owner of Twitter, has proven time and time again that workers are but a tool to fulfil his demands, and nothing more.

Webinar

Tue, 13 Dec 2022

11:00am GMT How to transform your recruitment strategy when money is tight The economic fluctuations of recent years have had varying effects on recruiting. As we look into 2023 these challenges are here to stay. Whilst some companies have been forced to cut back on hiring and even conduct layoffs, others are finding it harder than ever to hire and retain employees. Regardless of what is going on in the industry or whichever side of the spectrum you’re on, now is a critical time to focus on improving processes, increasing efficiency, and saving money in the quest to attract the right candidates and make better hires. But what does that look like, and where do you start? In this webinar, we will dive into specific ways you can navigate this challenging time, and how driving innovation now can actually save money. We will share: 5 business value drivers for talent acquisition

The hiring metrics that will allow you to hire the right people, on time, and on budget

4 real-life examples of how companies drive business value through a partnership of people, process and technology Show more Show less Register Now

His latest controversial move proves just that. According to reports from The Guardian, Musk recently converted several of Twitter HQ’s unused rooms into sleeping quarters. The message to staff here being, work longer, work more, and sleep in the office between tasks.

As of last Monday, the office now has “modest bedrooms featuring unmade mattresses, drab curtains and giant conference-room telepresence monitors, with four to eight beds a floor,” an employee told Forbes.

The development is very much in line with Musk’s recent internal memo, stating that those who wish to remain employed would have to be ‘hardcore’ and ‘work long hours with high intensity’.

Not only is Musk’s latest plan to squeeze every last drop of output from his employees an ethical disaster, it’s also seemingly illegal. Pictures obtained by the BBC evidencing the claims caught the attention of the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection, which is now investigating the misuse of the property.

“We need to make sure the building is being used as intended,” a department spokesperson recently told the Associated Press. “There are different building code requirements for residential buildings, including those being used for short-term stays. These codes make sure people are using spaces safely.”

It seems that no official announcement was made by Musk, who is himself reportedly staying at Twitter HQ regularly. One anonymous employee told the BBC: “It’s not a good look. It’s yet another unspoken sign of disrespect. There is no discussion. Just like, beds showed up.”