WhatsApp group bullying of employee stresses need for HR crackdown

Five firefighters were sacked after allegedly bullying and harassing a female colleague in a WhatsApp group, including sharing a photo of a pig in a thong, an employment tribunal has heard.

Birmingham Live first reported on the incident occurring at West Midlands Fire Service, involving several crew members who are accused of sending the messages about their female co-worker in a group chat on the messaging platform.

One message sent in reference to the woman was a picture of a pig in a thong, the hearing was told.

All five of the men, who were sacked without notice following an investigation into the messages, are challenging their dismissals at a tribunal, claiming they were "targeted" by the fire service after raising complaints about certain aspects of a fire service training programme.

Payroll for the new era of People teams In this guide, we bring you tactical tips on taking your people team to the next level by evaluating your current HR tech setup. People teams have a refreshed, modern avatar. The pandemic brought to light important issues that transcend the workplace. Companies had to move away from the usual punching the clock and productivity had a whole new meaning. Download the guide to learn: Practical steps towards becoming a modern HR function

Ways to assess your current payroll setup

How to evaluate your next payroll partner Show more Show less Download e-Book

An internal fire service probe reportedly combed through approximately 2,000 messages in the group, categorising some as “sexual slurs” and “homophobia.” Investigators reported that those who had sent the inappropriate messages were “remorseful and embarrassed” over their actions.

"The investigation team were amazed and appalled at the inappropriate content in the WhatsApp group” the probe also found.

The hearing was told the woman – identified only as person E, was described as "broken" following the messages, and has since been off sick and suffering from PTSD.

Staff concerned about bullying claims

While it’s clear that the claims of bullying at West Midlands Fire Service have been treated with the utmost seriousness, only 50% of Brits say their workplace takes bullying, discrimination, or harassment complaints seriously, new data has suggested.

Specialist lawyers Bolt Burdon Kemp asked the British public how empowered they feel when it comes to seeking justice.

In a survey of 2,000 British adults carried out by the firm, it found that most people know what to do if something traumatic at work happened to them.

They were asked about situations involving medical negligence, workplace discrimination, sexual harassment and abuse, and issues with the police.

And just 50% said their workplace takes bullying, discrimination, or harassment complaints seriously.

Meanwhile, 59% said it’s too expensive to access legal support, while 52% said there are too many barriers to getting legal support, and just 41% said if they needed help, support or to make a complaint, they’d be comfortable approaching a law firm.

How HR can combat bullying

This data shines a light on bullying in the workplace and separate data has pointed towards its unfortunate prevalence.

For example, research compiled by TUC in 2015, claimed that a third of the UK workforce has experienced bullying.

More recently, 2020 data conducted by Key Law – and reported on by THIIS – found that over a third of employees in the UK revealed that they have experienced or witnessed bullying at work over the past three years.

As such, it is important for employers and HR to think about how they can combat bullying in the workplace.

Mark Allan, Commercial Director at Bupa UK Insurance previously explained that companies, amid the ongoing disruption, must keep aware of the complex employee landscape and be aware of how miscommunication, misinterpretation and isolation can hit employees.

He previously explained: “There is no place for bullying or discrimination in any organisation, whether that’s hiding behind a screen or face-to-face.

“Employers have the same duty of care for their workers whether they’re in the office or at home. Therefore, creating a culture where employees feel able to speak up if they experience any problems, is absolutely key."

“We strongly believe that allowing employees to be themselves without fear of bullying or discrimination is crucial in enabling people to thrive at work,” Allan added.