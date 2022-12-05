Concern & optimism over new legal boost for flexible working rights

Millions of employees will be able to request flexible working from day one of their employment, under new government plans to make flexible working the default.

The raft of new measures will give employees greater access to flexibility over where, when, and how they work, which the Government hopes will lead to happier and more productive staff.

Flexible working has been found to help employees balance their work and home life, especially supporting those who have commitments or responsibilities such as caring for children or vulnerable people.

The measures the government is committing to in full will:

remove the 26-week qualifying period before employees can request flexible working, making it a day-one right

require employers to consult with their employees, as a means of exploring the available options, before rejecting a flexible working request

allow employees to make 2 flexible working requests in any 12-month period

require employers to respond to requests within 2 months, down from 3

remove the requirement for employees to set out how the effects of their flexible working request might be dealt with by their employer

Talent Acquisition

Tue, 06 Dec 2022

12:00pm GMT The recruitment journey: how to make TA your secret weapon We all know that hiring top talent is a huge challenge that all businesses are facing. However, many organisations are still blindly feeling their way through the process and hoping for the best. Utilising tech could be the answer, but even then, systems are often convoluted and confusing. This is where our guests come in. Hippo Digital is a young and dynamic SME, that embraced the basics of recruitment through automation to deliver some impressive achievements. Hippo Digital cut through the confusing mass of data which often stunts other firms, and managed to find the right metrics and reporting to facilitate truly strategic conversations, and future proof for growth. Our second guest joins us from household name Wren Kitchens. In contrast, we'll discuss the firm's experiences as a larger corporate, and how they have developed their approach to make in-house resourcing a secret weapon. In this session, you'll learn: About Hippo Digital's quest to find the data that really matters, and how the firm utilised this for better reporting & growth

How other SMEs can follow their path and find the data they truly need to succeed in recruitment & retention

Insights into how a nationally renowned firm like Wren Kitchens mastered in-house resourcing Show more Show less Watch on Demand

Alongside the clear benefits to employees, there is also a strong business case for flexible working. By removing some of the invisible restrictions to jobs, flexible working creates a more diverse working environment and workforce, which studies have shown leads to improved financial returns.

If an employer cannot accommodate a request to work flexibly, they will be required to discuss alternative options before they can reject the request. For example, if it is not possible to change an employee’s working hours on all days, they could consider making the change for certain days instead.

Below, HR and employment experts have been reacting to the news with a mixture of optimism and concern.

‘Normalise conversations about flexibility’

Peter Cheese, chief executive of the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, said: “We’re delighted the Government is bringing in a day-one right to request flexible working. We’ve been calling for this change as it will help create fairer, more inclusive workplaces and improve access to flexible jobs for many people. Older workers, those with caring responsibilities and people with health conditions are among those who will particularly benefit.

“This new right will help normalise conversations about flexibility at the start of the employment relationship, with significant benefits for employees in terms of wellbeing and work-life balance. Just as importantly, it will also enable organisations to attract and retain a more diverse workforce and help boost their productivity and agility.”

Employers can still say no

Susan Kelly, Partner in the Employment practice at Winckworth Sherwood, said: “It is important to remember that this will still only be a right to request flexible working, not a right to flexible working. It seems that employers will still be able to turn down such requests for one of the broad-ranging statutory reasons, such as “detrimental effect on ability to meet customer demand”, “detrimental effect on performance” or “inability to reorganise work among existing staff”. However, some of the restrictions are to be eased, so that two requests can be made in a 12-month period, instead of only one, and removing the requirement for employees to set out how the effects of their flexible working request might be dealt with by their employer.”

‘Step in the right direction’

Noelle Murphy, Senior HR insights editor at XpertHR, commented on the right to request flexible working: “The new legislation announced today is a huge step in the right direction. Even though the right to request flexible working has been in place since 2003, allowing requests from day one of employment will open flexible working to a much wider recruitment pool of potential employees. We know flexibility in working patterns is a key driver for many employees, from Generation Z employees who value flexibility to working parents who strive to strike a sustainable balance between parenting and profession. Offering this flexibility is also a great opportunity for organisations to impact positively on leadership diversity and closing the gender pay gap. However, the legislation needs to go further from the right to request to more encouragement for employers to accept flexible working requests, without this, the benefits to diversity, engagement and retention may be lost.

“The pandemic pressed the fast forward button on truly flexible working – from where and when work is done – and many businesses saw first-hand how productive flexible working can be. There does remain some reticence around embracing flexible working across the board, so the changes around a day one request for employees and a more timely response from the employer will at least serve to challenge remaining preconceptions around flexible working. And where requests are granted, employees will be more empowered and autonomous in how and when they work, and employers will reap the reward in the widening of the recruitment pool.”

‘Riddled with issues’

Molly Johnson-Jones, founder and CEO of Flexa Careers, commented: “The new Flexible Working legislation looks good on paper, but will be riddled with issues in practice. Giving people the right to request flexible working from their first day of employment doesn’t make a jot of difference when the reality of ways of working often aren’t revealed till much later. It also doesn’t mean that employers have to respond, but may well create tension between employees who make flexible working requests, and companies who wriggle out of accommodating them.

“This will leave workers with caring responsibilities or disabilities - who start new jobs in good faith that their flexible working needs will be accommodated - in hugely precarious positions if their requests end up being turned down. Particularly since few will be prepared to risk jumping straight back into the job market amidst such economic uncertainty.

“Countless job seekers rely on flexibility, and what they need is legislation which obligates companies to be transparent and upfront about where they stand on the matter - and to stick to their word. They don’t need legislation that further muddies the waters around flexibility - allowing employers to lay claim to it regardless of their actual intentions.”