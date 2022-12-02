HR must assess work culture 'from top to bottom' to root out racism

Employers must critically assess their workplace culture “from top to bottom” to root out racism, an expert has stated, following an incident at Buckingham Palace last week.

Dr Jonathan Lord, a lecturer in Human Resource Management and Employment Law at the University of Salford Business School, says firms must consider how far bias and prejudice is rooted into workplace policies and processes, following the recent scandal at Buckingham Palace involving a member of the Royal household.

Lady Susan Hussey, the Prince of Wales’ Godmother and the late Queen’s lady-in-waiting, resigned last week following an event at the Palace, during which she repeatedly asked Ngozi Fulani, founder of the domestic abuse charity Sistah Space, where she was “really from.” Hussey also allegedly touched Fulani’s hair to move it out of the way of her name badge.

Sky News reports that the 83-year-old was originally employed to deal with the Queen's correspondence and assisting her with her daily activities.

The palace described her remarks as "unacceptable and deeply regrettable".

And a spokesperson for Prince William said "racism has no place in our society".

Fulani told The Independent the issue was "bigger than one individual” and was a sign of “institutional racism".

Dr Lord explained that the risk of institutional racism might exist in many workplaces. And to stamp it out, HR leaders must take action on several fronts, he said, including reassessing organisational culture and by educating staff on the covert & overt ways racism can present itself in the workplace.

Dr Jonathan told HR Grapevine: “The comments are extremely poor. But also, the whole encounter seems to be extremely disappointing, as the lady in waiting allegedly touched Fulani’s hair and then proceeded to cross-examine her for a number of minutes. You would argue that this is how Lady Hussey has operated previously and may not have been challenged, which is no defence, but is symptomatic of those who don’t have access to a diverse way of life or believe that their mannerisms are accepted as it was once deemed acceptable in their time or indeed world.

“The other worrying issue highlighted here is the reasoning for the question, with Fulani highlighting that she was representing her charity at a reception on gender-based violence and the questions asked were completely out of place and not relevant to why they were both at the meeting. The final worrying issue is the prolonged nature of questioning; emotional intelligence would normally indicate when someone feels uncomfortable and networking at a reception such as this would require this awareness.”

Dr Jonathan went on: “Tackling this issue in the wider context of work is difficult, as it requires a change in both organisational culture as well as individual approach to racism. The HRM approaches are to continually develop people’s understanding of diversity and how racism appears in both biased and unbiased forms. But it also requires a level of conversation that reaffirms the message that racism does exist and that a zero-tolerance approach will always be followed.”

He concluded: “Therefore, to root out racism, employers need to critically assess their culture from top to bottom and tackle racism at a systemic level by considering where and how far it is embedded into their own organisations. Systemic racism exists where bias and prejudice are built into systems, processes, policies, as well as customs and practices of organisations. The main stimulus by systemic racism is found in the leadership of an organisation and has developed over a long period of time. Therefore, to tackle this form of prejudice, usually evolves over time as well as through the interaction between Fulani and Lady Hussey being broadly broadcast so that all people are aware of how to interact within the modern world.”

Discussing racism: 2018 vs. today

Despite a global increase in conversations around racism, the research reveals that employees are still not comfortable having discussions around race at work. In 2021, the average comfort level was only 59/100 - a number that barely changed since 2018.

Perceptions of racism in the workplace also barely changed between 2018 and 2021. Last year, 88% of employees believed racism existed in their workplace, only rising by 2% from 2018 (86%).

The lack of progress becomes more concerning, however, when we look at the number of respondents that see racism as an issue. Three quarters (75%) of employees considered racism to be a problem in 2021 - again, a minor shift from 73% in 2018.

“We’ve not seen enough change since our previous research in 2018, despite the global conversations that have taken place since 2020. We are still as wary, if not apprehensive, about conversations around race as we ever were,” said Binna Kandola, OBE, Business Psychologist and Co-Founder, Pearn Kandola.

“If we are to make progress on race, it will be achieved by discussion. It’s time for us all to take a good, hard look at how we perceive racism at work, as well as inclusion as a whole, to ensure we are able to talk to one another in an environment of mutual respect.”

Tackling workplace racism

The Equality Act 2010 mandates that no one should be discriminated against because of their race, but there is far more beyond legal parameters that HR must consider when it comes to discrimination and bias in the workplace.

As with discussions around racism, more needs to be done when it comes to taking action against racism at work. Worryingly, half of respondents reported that their organisation was not doing anything to promote racial equality in the workplace in 2021.

This lack of action is evident in the way employees respond to racism in the workplace. While 52% witnessed someone being racist in work last year, over a quarter (28%) took no action, with the most cited action being “I feared the consequences”. In addition, almost a third (31%) of white respondents selected “It wasn’t my business” as a reason for not taking action - rising by nearly 20% since 2018.

Binna Kandola commented: “The fear of getting it wrong is hindering the fight against racism. We’re still seeing concerns in the workplace around how to challenge racist behaviour constructively and how colleagues will respond if challenged. Despite everything that has happened in the world over the past two years, we have a long way to go in making race a topic that is able to be discussed openly and empathetically.”

Taking action

Of the employees that said their organisation was actively promoting racial equality, education was the most frequently cited action.

Educational activities included: workshops, seminars and talks, and learning, training and development courses. Championing equality in the workplace, culture and communication, and changing internal policies and practices were also underlined as actions being rolled out in the workplace to promote racial equality.

“Education is a good place to start, but for organisations to create truly inclusive workplaces, we need to listen to the experiences of employees and implement actionable solutions,” said Binna Kandola.

“This can include: recognising different experiences between racial groups, as well as differences within racial groups; skill development in creating environments of psychological safety; and having a clear dignity and respect at work policy. Ultimately, challenging racism is everyone’s business.”