It’s been a tough year for HR leaders. We’ve been through the pandemic, the effects of which are still impacting the world of work, we’ve seen a talent crisis that’s highly likely impacted your business, and we now stand on the precipice of a recession that, if the Bank of England is correct, could last for several years.

This means ensuring you have the right people in your organisation and that you’re hiring for the right skills is absolutely imperative. Every decision counts.

Yet to make the right decisions, you must be informed. This is where Thomas International’s latest research, The Talent Time Bomb: The countdown to transforming your talent culture comes in.

Some surprising highlights from the report include the worrying finding that this year, more than 60% of hires aren’t working out. What does this tell us? That the recruitment process being used by the majority is obviously fundamentally broken.

In addition, the report found that HR is currently feeling the strain of this situation. A massive 79% of HR professionals are under immense pressure from their businesses to hire faster and even more, 81%, are under pressure get their recruits to peak productivity faster.

This is a worrying trend, and the bottom line is that it has a dramatic impact on overall business outcomes. Last year, lost productivity cost businesses £1.5 trillion. With a recession looming, companies can’t afford this kind of inefficiency.

And, the clock is ticking. Three quarters of businesses recognise that they have fewer than two years to change their approach to talent, before they suffer serious consequences.

Whilst this startling data is worrying, the report also details key solutions and insight that may well save your business from making costly mistakes in 2023 and beyond. Click the link below to download the full report, and don't forget to listen to the informative podcast.

About Thomas International

We combine technology, psychology and data to translate people's diverse characteristics into easy to understand, easy to action solutions that are accessible to everyone for their recruitment, retention and development decisions.

