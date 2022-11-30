Could BT staff's strike victory boost pay rise hopes for other workers?

BT workers have scored a victory in their fight for higher wages after the firm agreed a pay rise which will benefit around 85% of its staff.

The telecoms giant has agreed a deal with union bosses that will see workers who earn less than £50,000 receive an extra £1,500 per year, from the start of 2023.

The agreement, which the Communication Workers Union (CWU) recommends its members to accept, looks set to put an end to strike action which began in the summer and saw 40,000 workers walk out in a row over pay.

The union explained that the pay boost, which is a salary increase and NOT a one-off cost-of-living payment, means wages will rise from anywhere between 6% and 16% for eligible employees.

Dave Ward, general secretary of the CWU, said the agreement "would not have happened" without industrial action.

In a statement, Ward told BT workers: “Make no mistake, your significant sacrifice in taking strike action, making a stand against BT and objecting to their original imposed pay rise in April ultimately forced BT back around the negotiating table.

“Without this, there would be no further pay increase. At best some people on lower pay may have received an imposed one off cost of living payment in December.”

BT Group Chief Executive, Philip Jansen said: “This award is based on the principles we have followed throughout this difficult period. It gets help to as many of our colleagues as possible; favours our lower paid colleagues; and gives people the security of a built-in, pensionable increase to their pay.

“Crucially, it has been worked on in conjunction with the CWU. As I’ve said throughout, whatever our differences, our unions are vital partners. We will now build on this collaboration: We have agreed with both our union partners that we will all lean into the opportunities and challenges the future will bring, specifically our transformation plans and the delivery of the £3bn cost savings by the end of FY25. Ultimately, we all want BT Group to be successful so that we can do the best by our people and customers for years to come.”

‘Important factors’ behind strike action

Rail workers, postal workers, barristers and NHS employees have been the headline workforces to stage walk outs this year in response to stagnant wages, rocketing bills and soaring inflation – and their firms’ response (or lack thereof) to these issues.

Sir Cary Cooper, a professor of organisational psychology at the University of Manchester, spoke to the Manchester Evening News earlier this year about the circumstances surrounding these widespread strikes that has occurred in several sectors in 2022, and the comparisons to mass industrial action seen decades ago.

“I think the time is slightly different to the 1970s because there are so many adverse factors at play here," said Prof. Cooper.

"When we had the strikes before it was partly about inflation and bad industrial relations between unions and management.

"This time it's much more complicated. Complicated by Brexit, the war in Ukraine and the impact on energy prices. It's the cost of living, and I also think general instability in leadership at the moment is a very important psychological factor.

"People are thinking they have to take care themselves and their families and they feel they will have to take action. If we look at the percentage of people voting to take strike action in some cases it is extremely high. It was never this high in the 1970s. We get the manifestation of the 1970s but I think it's a lot worse now and people are probably more prepared to strike."

What does the law say about industrial action?

On its website, workers union Unison explained that, in addition to strikes, industrial action can include ‘go-slows’ or ‘working to rule’.

Although there is no positive legal right to strike in the UK, strike action organised by a trade union is legal provided some tough conditions are met.

For example:

The union must have conducted a lawful ballot of all the members it believes will be called upon to take part.

The action must be over a trade dispute between workers and their employer over an issue like terms or conditions of employment and as defined in s.244 of the Trade Union and Labour Relations (Consolidation) Act 1992.

The general secretary or someone else authorised by the union’s rules, must authorise any industrial action.

The person named on the ballot paper must make a call for action before industrial action can take place.

There are very strict rules about the ballot and the notice that must be given to the employer about the action.

Unison also said it is “automatically unfair” to dismiss someone who’s taken part in any lawful industrial action within 12 weeks of the action. Employers can deduct pay for striking workers, but this can be no more than one fifth of weekly pay for a day’s strike action.

Could industrial action hit your firm?

The strikes that have occurred this year will not be the last. With more workforces regularly announcing plans to strike, has created a snowball effect. In fact, analysis of Google search data reveals that UK searches for ‘join union’ exploded 184% in the days after the RMT announced its strike action. The research, which was conducted by Workello, also found that searches for ‘how to strike’ rose by 135% in the same period.

A Spokesperson from Workello commented: “The British public have been faced with trains up and down the country coming to a standstill as a result of these strikes by RMT, leading to difficulties getting to work, attending events and appointments.

“However, the strikes have also encouraged a surge of online interest in joining a trade union, indicating the massive impact that strikers are having across the country. With more strikes across other sectors rumoured to take place in the future, it will be interesting to see whether these searches continue to rise, especially if strikers achieve their desired outcome.”

As working conditions and the economy become more volatile, the prospect of being supported by a union could well become more attractive to workers.

Unionised or not, all bosses currently face the prospect of workers being able to vote with their feet. Not only are many employees seeking more financial compensation from employers to compensate for the cost-of-living crisis, but they also want more flexible ways of working – and they’re able to move on to another, more lucrative, employment if they don’t receive this, because of the tight labour market in which employers are competing for talent.

And this victory for BT staff is likely to embolden many more workers with the confidence that their walk-outs will lead to a positive outcome. HR leaders would therefore do well to listen carefully to their workforce’s concerns.