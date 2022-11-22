How to tell if your company culture is too male-oriented

From browsing the recruitment boards to attending a first company induction, women are having to deal with gendered language, biased office cultures and, compared with last year, an increased pay disparity with their male counterparts.

November is the month to focus on men’s health, but another equally important issue also comes to pass in these 30 days; that of UnEqual Pay Day. This is the day from which women stop being paid for their work, relative to men, until the rest of the year.

Nearly three-quarters of UK companies are proactive about equal pay, with this percentage increasing in public sector and not-for-profit organisations. However, this implies that the remaining employers are passive on this issue.

Only two days have been gained since last year’s Unequal Pay Day on 18th November 2021, revealing the UK’s gender pay gap has reduced only marginally since then.

It’s not only salary that exposes the difference between how men and women are valued at work: over one in six (17%) UK employees think their workplace is still biased towards men, whereas nearly one in ten believe it’s more female-centric, according to a new study by Instaprint.

Opinions differ across sectors, too. Those in finance are the most positive about their non-gender-biased office culture, followed by leisure and sports, and then public services.