What will be the key priorities for HR in 2023?

It may be hard to fathom, but there are currently under 50 days left in 2022. It’s been an eventful year, and as always, the months have flown past us all.

You’re likely still reeling from the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the challenging talent market and a financial crisis affecting millions, yet more challenges are on the horizon. Some may just affect your organisation, and some may be global. However, the first step in being able to overcome these challenges, is knowing about them.

Luckily, recent research from Garner has outlined exactly what is causing HR sleepless nights in 2022, and what will carry over into 2023, to become the most significant strategic challenges of the year. Let’s look at five that are likely to affect you most.

Leadership and line manager effectiveness

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again; HR does not exist in a vacuum. The function is absolutely relying on other senior leaders, team leaders and line managers to be the ones to carry out policies and ensure that people are truly being managed well.

Today’s work environment requires leaders to be more authentic, empathetic and adaptive. These three imperatives represent a new call for leadership: “human” leadership.

According to Gartner’s research, this is a priority for 60% of HR leaders, whilst a concerning 24% say their leadership development approach does not prepare leaders for the future of work.

Organisational design and change management

A whopping 53% of HR leaders believe that OD and change management are the pivotal factor in their success for 2023. Yet, 45% believe that their employees are fatigued from all of the change they’ve experienced so far over the past few years, let alone what’s to come in 2023.