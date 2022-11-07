10 ways HR can support men's health in the workplace

We’ve all experienced it: a man we know admits to feeling ill yet refuses point blank to go to the doctor. How do we deal with this at work and why don’t men seem to take their health more seriously?

Well, according to Mark Fosh, Director of SME at Howden Benefits & Wellbeing, there's an “historical reluctance for men to seek help.”

He explains how “taking a proactive approach to meeting the needs of men could help improve performance, talent attraction and retention, and reduce rates of absence due to sickness. It could even save lives.”

At present, one in five men die before they reach the age of 65 in the UK, new research from the UK charity Men’s Health Forum has revealed, with the predominant culprits being heart disease, obesity, cancer and, tragically, suicide.

Every minute, somewhere in the world, a man loses his life to suicide and in 2020 nearly 4,700 men died this way in the UK. Men already have a lower life expectancy than women and typically die 3.5 years before women.

Workplace Mental Health: Myths and Stigmas Mental health is a major factor in attraction and retention for companies—employees who feel supported are more likely to stay at their current employer. For workers of all ages, but especially Millenial and Gen Z job-seekers, mental health is a top-ranked priority. But persistent myths and stigmas continue to interfere with workers getting the support they need, when they need it. The best way to debunk damaging ideas about mental health support and who should access it? With the facts. Download this report to learn: Which mental health myths are likely to be affecting your employees' mental health

What lies behind some common mental health stigmas that become barriers to accessing care

How to provide scalable, accessible mental health support to help build resilience in your organisation Show more Show less Download Report

And with COVID-19 having lowered men’s life expectancy even further for the first time in 40 years, it’s not getting any better.

Leo Savage, Global Wellbeing Consultant at Howden, says: “Taking action to support men’s health will let your employees know they are valued and supported throughout their working lives, helping you to reduce sickness absence, boost performance and attract the best talent to your organisation.”

Read on for 10 useful questions to ask when addressing men's health at work.

Are you speaking the same language as men? Fosh stresses the need to focus on the actual language used in health messaging to ensure it's neutral Do your employees really know about all their benefits? Share information widely and see if you can enhance any existing policies for gender specific issues Are men taking time off to attend appointments? Encourage men to take time off for medical appointments and for health screening. Prostate and testicular cancers, cardiovascular health and mental health assessments can be part of the package offered. You could go one step further and offer a virtual GP service Are employees sitting down for too long? Look into gym memberships or setting up a sports club, or try one of the many wellbeing apps around Are you really listening? Create a survey or focus group to learn about the needs of your employees What’s your company health insurance policy? Mental health support can often be accessed through Employee Assistance Programmes (EAP). You can also tell your staff about charities like Mind, Samaritans and Mates in Mind. When was your last conversation about mental health? There’s nothing like talking to promote action. Use national awareness campaigns, like #Menshealthweek or Movember to start a dialogue. Show that you care and you may just create an atmosphere of support and community. Can your line managers spot signs of poor mental and physical wellbeing? Ensure they have appropriate training and are aware of resources and organisations they can signpost their employees to. Does your staff know who they can turn do? Make it clear to all who is the Occupational Health Nurse or Mental Health Ambassador or First Aider. Are your employees working too hard? Encourage breaks during the day and explain the need to switch off emails after work to reduce stress.

As an HR department ask yourself these questions and you’ll be putting your organisation onto the right footing to start supporting the men in our workplace. The statistics are stark. But they can change.