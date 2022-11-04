How HR can support struggling employees

In the workplace, it is not uncommon for employees to feel stressed at work. There are many reasons that could contribute to staff feeling more stressed with high workloads, poor management, unrealistic expectations or even financial concerns often cited as top contributors.

And new research from Gartner HR has revealed that 2022 has been the worst year on record for stress and worry amongst employees. Many assumed stress levels would ease after the pandemic, but this isn’t the case, and it’s creating significant challenges for business leaders.

Their study found:

58% of employees are stressed – a record high

93% of leaders are increasingly concerned about employee burnout

41% of employees work more than 45 hours a week

Employees are 68% less likely to stay at their organisation

Alexia Cambon, Research Director, Gartner HR, said: “Many business leaders are convinced that employee stress has reduced from the traumatic days of the pandemic – they are entirely mistaken. Our research shows that with 58% of employees reporting high levels of stress and 48% experiencing feelings of worry, 2022 is the worst year on record.”

“The fact is employees have never truly recovered from the pandemic and continue to suffer from ongoing fatigue. At the same time there has been an economic crisis, political uncertainty and meanwhile employees have had to adapt to the challenges of working in a hybrid environment”.

Workplace Mental Health: Myths and Stigmas Mental health is a major factor in attraction and retention for companies—employees who feel supported are more likely to stay at their current employer. For workers of all ages, but especially Millenial and Gen Z job-seekers, mental health is a top-ranked priority. But persistent myths and stigmas continue to interfere with workers getting the support they need, when they need it. The best way to debunk damaging ideas about mental health support and who should access it? With the facts. Download this report to learn: Which mental health myths are likely to be affecting your employees' mental health

What lies behind some common mental health stigmas that become barriers to accessing care

How to provide scalable, accessible mental health support to help build resilience in your organisation Show more Show less Download Report

“This is having a devastating impact on employee engagement, productivity and intent to stay. As we move into 2023, organisations need to consider how they can redesign the employee experience in the hybrid workplace to prioritise rest and recovery”.

Sarah Henry, Vice President, HR Solutions in EMEA at Oracle: “The Great Resignation saw a record amount of people leaving their jobs, primarily because they were unhappy with their current job or surroundings. In the UK, half of people (49%) haven’t felt true happiness in over two years since the pandemic. And now, with the cost-of-living crisis, financial concerns are putting a big strain on the health and wellbeing of employees across the country.

“Today, companies are challenged with navigating these exceptional circumstances and rethinking not only how to retain talent, but also how to better support employees and maintain satisfaction.

“The nature of employment has changed, and so have employees' expectations. This National Stress Awareness Week, we are reminded how organisations must play an important role in supporting their employees' health by offering financial wellbeing and counselling services; otherwise, employees may feel withdrawn and disengaged from their jobs.

“If HR teams develop these essential support structures, 2023 could be dubbed, ‘The Year of The Great Retention’, as employers make these adjustments to reduce employee stress. A happy workforce is a successful workforce.”

HR tips for supporting employee stress at work

For individuals, stress can have a hugely negative impact on their health and, for businesses, this could result in a huge number of working days lost. As such, and with November 7-11 marking Stress Awareness Week, it is important for employers and HR to think about how they can help to reduce stress for employees at work. Below, HR Grapevine has collated four top tips.

Respect your employee’s personal time

As a boss or an employer, it is important to respect employees’ personal time – whether this is at lunch, after work or if they are taking annual leave. Shockingly, Wrike’s Stress and Productivity Survey found that 67% of survey respondents said that their average daily stress levels ranged from moderately to unsustainably high. What’s more, the same respondents are 84% more likestry to say that receiving an email or text from leaders out of working hours has an impact on their stress level, compared with those who experience less stress day to day.

Therefore one tip which was identified in a Wrike article was to essentially respect employees’ personal time and hold off from messaging them about work-related things until they are back at work. The blog post acknowledged that if employers need to get an important note out of their brain, note it down on paper or save it down in a draft message until the employee returns.

Have support and initiatives in place

If an employee is feeling stressed out at work, it is crucial that support is signposted so that they can access it as and when needed. For example, a Mind blog post explained that some organisations may have Employee Assistance Programmes (EAP) that could offer advice and counselling.

Others may have different internal support such as buddy systems or mentoring which could also be useful to signpost to staff who may be struggling.

Reduce the number of meetings

Another potential cause of stress is having lots of meetings to attend, leaving some workers feeling that they don’t have as much time to tackle their workloads. For example, Kornferry data – cited by Better Meetings – found that more than a third (34%) said that they waste between one and two hours per week on unproductive calls or meetings, and the same amount said that they waste between two and five hours.

As such, thinking about whether you can trim down some of these meetings, and shorten those that are essential to have could help with this. The article even pointed towards the fact that some companies have gone one step further and have introduced no-meeting days to give staff proper time to do focused and productive work.

One example of this, previously reported on by HR Grapevine was at Uber. Last year, the firm reportedly introduced some ‘meeting-free Mondays’ to give employees a break from back-to-back calls.

Encourage exercise

A final tip, as shared by SHRM, explained that encouraging employees to do exercise daily can be good. In fact, a Mind article pointed towards various studies which have indicated that doing physical activity can help to improve mental health. For example, it said that exercise can help to manage stress and anxiety because doing something physical releases cortisol which helps with stress management.