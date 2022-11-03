Mars Wrigley VP on why being happy at work is key

In this edition of the HR Grapevine podcast, host Erik Niewiarowski welcomes Kate Menzies, VP of People & Organisation at Mars Wrigley for Europe, CIS & Turkey to talk about all things people.

Using Kate’s years of experience at the food giant, the pair discuss executive leadership’s role in supporting employees, why being ‘happy’ at work is so important and the ongoing changes to the future of work.

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone makes adaptive HR software designed to unite people, teams, technology and business on a shared path to success. Developed for the modern work environment, Cornerstone’s system of work transforms how customers manage and grow their workforces with a unified and holistic approach to talent that improves workforce agility and inspires resilience, growth and success for all.

The first skills-powered, AI-driven, experiential HR system designed for the new way we work, Cornerstone helps organisations modernise their L&D experience, deliver the most relevant learning content from anywhere, accelerate talent and career mobility and establish skills as the universal language of growth and success across their organisations.