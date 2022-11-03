Season 15

New Podcast | Mars Wrigley VP on why being happy at work is key

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Mars Wrigley VP on why being happy at work is key

In this edition of the HR Grapevine podcast, host Erik Niewiarowski welcomes Kate Menzies, VP of People & Organisation at Mars Wrigley for Europe, CIS & Turkey to talk about all things people.

Using Kate’s years of experience at the food giant, the pair discuss executive leadership’s role in supporting employees, why being ‘happy’ at work is so important and the ongoing changes to the future of work.

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone makes adaptive HR software designed to unite people, teams, technology and business on a shared path to success. Developed for the modern work environment, Cornerstone’s system of work transforms how customers manage and grow their workforces with a unified and holistic approach to talent that improves workforce agility and inspires resilience, growth and success for all.

The first skills-powered, AI-driven, experiential HR system designed for the new way we work, Cornerstone helps organisations modernise their L&D experience, deliver the most relevant learning content from anywhere, accelerate talent and career mobility and establish skills as the universal language of growth and success across their organisations.

You might also like

Why Mars Wrigley is inviting loved ones to job interviews
Sweet idea? | Why Mars Wrigley is inviting loved ones to job interviews
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Be the first to comment.

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Moral burnout' | What is this emerging wellbeing issue and how will it impact HR?

6 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Employee retention | Happiness at work - who's happiest, and how can we make staff happier?

5 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Mini Feature | Staying Safe at the Home Office

4 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence

You have used up your content previews.

Create a free myGrapevine account to read the latest HR news and analysis, and personalise your experience.

Sign up
Already have an account?