'Broken rung' | If our nation's leaders can't get equality right, what chance does HR have?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
If our nation's leaders can't get equality right, what chance does HR have?

Given that the Government’s cabinet of front-benchers are operating in perhaps the most visible workplace in the country, it may surprise many that despite being a supposed champion of equality for the nation, the cabinet itself is woefully lacking in gender equality. This is nothing new. Under Tony Blair, the proportion of women in cabinet was 36%, compared to their male counterparts. This in itself is far from a model of equality for other places of work across the nation to follow. However, this percentage seems to have continued dropping steadily. Under Prime Minister Theresa May, the number stood at 30%. Under Boris Johnson, it stood at 24%. And now, under our latest PM Rishi Sunak, the percentage of women taking cabinet seats has sunk to around 23%. The pace is glacial Understandably,...

Subscribe for just £9* to continue reading...

myGrapevine+ is packed with exclusive content for a growing community of forward-thinking HR and business leaders. These how-tos, deep dives and video interviews aren’t available anywhere else and you can set up your account in a few minutes.

Subscribe
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £9 for first month, then £27.99 per month. One time use only.
Already a member?

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Share this with your colleagues

You might also like

Business leaders speak out about the repeal of Roe v Wade
The right to choose | Business leaders speak out about the repeal of Roe v Wade
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Almost half of business leaders think their company has an ethnicity pay gap
Unequal opportunities | Almost half of business leaders think their company has an ethnicity pay gap
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How should HR and leadership teams interpret EHRC's guidance on single-sex spaces?
Inclusion | How should HR and leadership teams interpret EHRC's guidance on single-sex spaces?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence