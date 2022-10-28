If our nation's leaders can't get equality right, what chance does HR have?

Given that the Government’s cabinet of front-benchers are operating in perhaps the most visible workplace in the country, it may surprise many that despite being a supposed champion of equality for the nation, the cabinet itself is woefully lacking in gender equality. This is nothing new. Under Tony Blair, the proportion of women in cabinet was 36%, compared to their male counterparts. This in itself is far from a model of equality for other places of work across the nation to follow. However, this percentage seems to have continued dropping steadily. Under Prime Minister Theresa May, the number stood at 30%. Under Boris Johnson, it stood at 24%. And now, under our latest PM Rishi Sunak, the percentage of women taking cabinet seats has sunk to around 23%. The pace is glacial Understandably,...

Subscribe for just £9* to continue reading... myGrapevine+ is packed with exclusive content for a growing community of forward-thinking HR and business leaders. These how-tos, deep dives and video interviews aren’t available anywhere else and you can set up your account in a few minutes. Subscribe * Billed via Credit/Debit card at £9 for first month, then £27.99 per month. One time use only. Already a member? Welcome Back Business Email Password Sign in Forgot your password? Not a member yet?