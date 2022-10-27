Workers' refusal to take lift with black colleague exposes HR failings on race

An accountant has won a discrimination case after a judge ruled that several colleagues refused to get in a lift with her because of her race.

According to an employment tribunal, Cheryl Spragg, an account manager at Richemont UK who is of Jamaican heritage, held the lift door open but was “deliberately ignored” by four colleagues, who were even alleged to have pulled faces at each other during the incident, while one made a “whipping noise”, according to the legal proceedings.

Spragg’s colleagues denied any racially motivated actions, claiming they were playing a “racing game” to the bottom of the London building. But Spragg successfully sued the firm for race harassment, race discrimination, and victimisation, with the judge finding that the incident was “offensive and humiliating” and “violated her dignity”.

One worker at the firm, which owns huge brands such as jewellery brand Cartier, gave evidence to the hearing that the firm’s London office was full of “casual racism”.

Furthermore, Spragg told the tribunal that when she complained about the lift incident which she described as “bullying and ostracism”, she was told the grievance would “take too long” and she would be better off looking for another job.

The tribunal found this investigation was “dismissive” of race discrimination.

Spragg continued to pursue the issue with HR, escalating it to more senior HR leaders, but was told to stop contacting them lest she face disciplinary action.

The tribunal also heard she experienced direct discrimination when applying for a controller job role in March, finding there was a “preference for white continental Europeans”.

Regarding the lift incident, Employment Judge Elliott ruled that the employees’ actions were not sufficiently explained, the tribunal had “drawn an adverse inference that this was because of race. [Spragg] was the only black employee present on that occasion.”

The judge went on: “We find this was conduct which was violating to her dignity. It was offensive and humiliating.”

Judge Elliott also said there was a “lack of sensitivity” in dealing with Spragg's complaints, saying: “We find that the respondent was incredulous that anyone could complain about race discrimination. It had never happened before.

“Yet this came from an HR professional, in a team of HR professionals, including at the very top, who had never received any training on equality and diversity, and it was not a racially diverse HR team.”

Almost half of black people have experienced racism at work

HR leaders have done plenty of work to tackle workplace inequality in recent years, but cases such as Spragg’s show that racial discrimination is still experienced by too many of Britain’s workplaces. For example, almost two thirds (61%) of Black employees experienced racism in the workplace in 2021, according to a report published this week by Pearn Kandola, a leading business-psychology consultancy.

Despite this, the Racism at Work research found that over half of UK employees are not seeing racial equality promoted at work.

Conducted in 2021, the new report replicates a 2018 study to explore experiences and changes in perceptions of racism in modern UK workplaces. It revealed that even though we’ve seen a number of significant global events over the last four years - including the tragic death of George Floyd and the widespread racial equity movement it sparked in 2020 - very little has changed when it comes to discussing and promoting racial equality in work environments.

Discussing racism: 2018 vs. today

Despite a global increase in conversations around racism, the research reveals that employees are still not comfortable having discussions around race at work. In 2021, the average comfort level was only 59/100 - a number that barely changed since 2018.

Perceptions of racism in the workplace also barely changed between 2018 and 2021. Last year, 88% of employees believed racism existed in their workplace, only rising by 2% from 2018 (86%).

The lack of progress becomes more concerning, however, when we look at the number of respondents that see racism as an issue. Three quarters (75%) of employees considered racism to be a problem in 2021 - again, a minor shift from 73% in 2018.

“We’ve not seen enough change since our previous research in 2018, despite the global conversations that have taken place since 2020. We are still as wary, if not apprehensive, about conversations around race as we ever were,” said Binna Kandola, OBE, Business Psychologist and Co-Founder, Pearn Kandola.

“If we are to make progress on race, it will be achieved by discussion. It’s time for us all to take a good, hard look at how we perceive racism at work, as well as inclusion as a whole, to ensure we are able to talk to one another in an environment of mutual respect.”

Tackling workplace racism

The Equality Act 2010 mandates that no one should be discriminated against because of their race, but there is far more beyond legal parameters that HR must consider when it comes to discrimination and bias in the workplace.

As with discussions around racism, more needs to be done when it comes to taking action against racism at work. Worryingly, half of respondents reported that their organisation was not doing anything to promote racial equality in the workplace in 2021.

This lack of action is evident in the way employees respond to racism in the workplace. While 52% witnessed someone being racist in work last year, over a quarter (28%) took no action, with the most cited action being “I feared the consequences”. In addition, almost a third (31%) of white respondents selected “It wasn’t my business” as a reason for not taking action - rising by nearly 20% since 2018.

Binna Kandola commented: “The fear of getting it wrong is hindering the fight against racism. We’re still seeing concerns in the workplace around how to challenge racist behaviour constructively and how colleagues will respond if challenged. Despite everything that has happened in the world over the past two years, we have a long way to go in making race a topic that is able to be discussed openly and empathetically.”

Taking action

Of the 49% of employees that said their organisation was actively promoting racial equality, education was the most frequently cited action.

Educational activities included: workshops, seminars and talks, and learning, training and development courses. Championing equality in the workplace, culture and communication, and changing internal policies and practices were also underlined as actions being rolled out in the workplace to promote racial equality.

“Education is a good place to start, but for organisations to create truly inclusive workplaces, we need to listen to the experiences of employees and implement actionable solutions,” said Binna Kandola. “This can include: recognising different experiences between racial groups, as well as differences within racial groups; skill development in creating environments of psychological safety; and having a clear dignity and respect at work policy. Ultimately, challenging racism is everyone’s business.”