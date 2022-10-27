Season 15

Podcast | How HR can approach strikes and temporary staff

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How HR can approach strikes and temporary staff

Given the recent strikes from the RMT Union, postal workers and barristers, along with potential teacher and NHS walk-outs and the UK government legislation to prevent these, the topic should be at the top of mind for business leaders and HR.

In this week’s episode of the podcast, host Erik Niewiarowski has a chat with Julia Kermode, founder of IWORK, which is dedicated to supporting freelance, gig workers and temporary employees to talk about all things strike-related. The pair discuss why the UK Government is tightening the rules to prevent strike action, why using temps to cover striking staff may not be the best approach and the public reaction to industrial action.

