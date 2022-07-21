You might also like

Goldman Sachs has settled a legal case with an ex-banker who was suing the firm over claims he was unfairly dismissed for whistleblowing.

Thomas Doyle, the bank's former EMEA head of synthetic swap sales, worked at Goldman from late 2018 to 2021. As reported by Reuters, he had launched a £20million employment tribunal claim against his former employer, alleging he had been unfairly dismissed without proper procedure after making multiple whistleblowing reports.

Doyle also claimed there had been a "woeful" lack of proper procedure after whistleblowing on 10 occasions, and that he was forced to deal with "vile and bullying language". He added that the firm had told him he was "causing disruption and conflict" before his dismissal.

The bank counter-claimed that Doyle had made no real protected disclosures, and was trying to circumvent a statutory cap of roughly £90,000 for unfair dismissal, by also bringing an uncapped whistleblowing claim.

Spokespeople for both parties confirmed an agreement had been reached out-of-court.

What this means for HR

With the legal battle being wrapped up outside of the employment tribunal process, the veracity of any claims made either by Doyle or his ex-employer will never be publicly known.

However, whilst the specifics will remain a mystery, this case still provides key learnings for HR, specifically when it comes to the laws around employee whistleblowing, and why this should be taken seriously by leaders within the people function.

What the law currently states for employers and employees on whistleblowing:

Protection for UK whistle blowers like Reilly is provided under the Public Interest Disclosure Act 1998 (PIDA, part of the Employment Rights Act 1996. The legislation protects employees and workers who blow the whistle about wrongdoing

As per Reuters news agency’s Practical Law page, employees who make "protected disclosures" under the Disclosure Act can claim unfair dismissal if their contracts are terminated as a result of their whistleblowing.

They are also protected from other potential punishments such as a refusal to offer promotion, facilities or training opportunities.

However, only certain kinds of disclosure qualify for protection under the PIDA. These are known as "qualifying disclosures" and must relate to one of the following:

A criminal offence

A breach of a legal obligation

A miscarriage of justice

A danger to any individual's health or safety

Damage to the environment

Deliberate covering up of information relating to any of the above.

Elizabeth Gardiner is the CEO of UK whistleblowing charity Protect. Addressing Goldman Sachs’ claims that Doyle only made claims of whistleblowing to circumvent the payout cap on unfair dismissals, she explained: “The reason why whistleblowing damages are uncapped is because whistleblowers often suffer life-long career losses after whistleblowing. It is usually in the interests of both sides that settlement is reached, but tribunals don't consider the concerns themselves.

“Any whistleblower signing a settlement agreement to resolve an employment dispute should be aware that no settlement can prevent them continuing to raise public interest concerns to a regulator, or even to the press.”

Regarding whistleblowing laws, Gardiner said: “It is unlawful for an employer to dismiss an employee or subject them to a detriment (any disadvantage) because they have blown the whistle.

“However, only workers are protected (not everyone in the workplace for example non-executive directors, self-employed contractors etc. ) and to qualify for protection, they need to reasonably believe that their concern falls within the six categories of wrongdoing set out in the law (crime, breach of a legal obligation, health and safety, damage to the environment, miscarriage of justice or cover up of any of the above) and is in the public interest. A whistleblower can be protected if they raise the concern internally to their employer, but also externally to a regulator or even to the press (but different legal tests apply to each stage).

“In Protect's view, it is vital that workers have a remedy (damages via the employment tribunal) if the employer treats them badly because they've tried to raise a concern. However, the current law is only retrospective and we think that there should also be stronger positive requirements on employers to put effective whistleblowing arrangements in place, and a positive duty to prevent victimisation of whistleblowers.”

Why employers should care about ensuring their employees can blow the whistle safely

“Whistleblowers are the eyes and ears of an organisation, and the best form of risk management,” said Gardiner.

“They can spot small harms or risks and prevent disasters, saving lives and livelihoods, reputations and finances. Creating a space where employees feel safe to blow the whistle is good for business - it means that employers can detect risks early, deter wrongdoing, and provide a positive workplace culture which will help attract and retain talent.”

How employers can best deal with whistleblowers in their organisations:

“It is vital that employers train everyone on how to speak up, and also train managers in how to respond to a whistleblowing concern. Whistleblowers are often conveying difficult information about wrongdoing and managers need to be trained to be good recipients of bad news. They need to be able to identify whistleblowing concerns and recognise that they are not the same as grievances, thank and reassure whistleblowers and protect their confidentiality throughout any investigation of that concern. Managers also need to know when and how to escalate concerns raised with them.”

What employers could put in place to increase protections for whistleblowers in the workplace

Gardiner concludes: “Training (as above) is vital, but the best employers go further and introduce risk assessments to ensure whistleblowers are protected when they come forward. [We have produced a publication setting out examples of good practice "Preventing Whistleblower Victimisation: A guide for employers" available here].

“But creating the right culture is everyone's business. Chief executives and senior leaders need to set the tone - they should encourage speaking up at work, and explain that they will implement serious sanctions for treating whistleblowers badly. The general public now see whistleblowers in a positive light but too many employers still see whistleblowers as a problem, not as the valuable early warning system that every good business needs.”