You might also like

With hiring likely to remain challenging for the year ahead, a new Glassdoor report lays bare the burning issues facing talent acquisition leaders across the UK. The findings suggest increased workplace transparency and authentic employer branding can slow employee churn and attract talent

Surveying talent acquisition, employee experience and employer branding specialists, Glassdoor’s State of Employer Branding report found the most significant hiring challenges employers are faced with today are:

Salary expectations not aligning with what the company pays (32%)

Best candidates receiving multiple offers from other companies (32%)

The company receiving too few qualified candidates (27%)

Applicants lacking the skills specified in the job description (23%)

Building a quality pipeline of job candidates takes too much time and resources (23%)

Furthermore, hiring leaders across the UK agreed that conditions have become more challenging since the pandemic. Compared to 2019, retaining employees is more difficult for more than half of (55%) talent acquisition specialists. A further 50% found sourcing candidates with the right qualifications harder and 47% could no longer make competitive offers.

Internally, developing and upskilling the existing workplace was problematic for a third (34%) of hiring leaders and 28% said adapting to a remote or hybrid workforce was also challenging.

Employer branding can win the war for talent

Glassdoor’s research reveals that companies with a clear mission and a strong reputation for being a great workplace find it easier to stand apart from the competition and attract and retain talent.

Before 2020, many employers benefitted from established recruitment plans and office perks. But the upheaval caused by the pandemic allowed employees to challenge in-office norms and demand more of their employers.

Today, employees overwhelmingly expect more flexible work options; mentions of hybrid increased 1600% in UK employee reviews on Glassdoor this year, and 39% of job hunters say flexibility is a critical consideration of where to work. In addition, work has also become more personal, with 1 in 5 surveyed wanting their own values to align with the mission and culture of their employer.

In the report, nearly 7 in 10 UK hiring leaders (68%) agreed that their employer brand gave them the edge over competitors when hiring new talent. Additional Glassdoor research reveals job seekers who see a company brand at least 10 times are 8x more likely to apply than those who saw the brand once.

Internally, three-quarters (75%) of talent acquisition and employer branding specialists say they are in tune with the wants and needs of their employees and 82% agree their executive team engages with building their employer brand.

But what physically is being done by teams to strengthen their brand? The most common employee experience and engagement tasks carried out are:

Delivering diversity and inclusion programmes (59%)

Engagement surveys (59%)

Developing employee engagement programmes (55%)

Taking action on employee feedback (54%)

360 reviews (48%)

Employees are hungry for increased workplace transparency

The State of Employer Branding report found that transparent, two-way communication with a workforce can improve employee experience, slow employee turnover and build a strong employer brand.

A further Glassdoor survey found UK employees agree that a transparent workplace is beneficial; nearly 1 in 2 (48%) agree they are more satisfied with their job due to their transparent work culture. Over a third (36%) say they are more engaged in their work and company when it is transparent and 28% feel more empowered. In addition, 43% have more trust in leadership, and 40% feel more trusted in their role.

When it comes to job seekers, 29% want to see clear growth opportunities within a company and a further 26% want to know that the employer promotes from within. Three-quarters (75%) of workers would be more likely to apply for a job with a salary range displayed in the listing.

Glassdoor career trends expert Jill Cotton commented: “As we reach the end of 2022, a new employer-employee dynamic has emerged. Employees are holding companies accountable for promises made and choosing to work for organisations whose values align with their own. Record job vacancies may have given job hunters the upper hand when choosing where to work. But our research shows that successful employers listen to and deliver upon the wants and needs of their workforce. Cultivating a strong employer brand helps companies stand apart from the competition by answering the ‘why’ someone should want to work for you.”