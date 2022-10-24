These are the top mistakes to avoid as an interviewer

Interviews are as important for hiring firms as they are for job seekers. Certainly, interviewing someone is no easy task and the process can be fraught with obstacles. However, there are a few ways to be top-notch at an interview and grasp attention while doing so. Here are the top mistakes to keep away from while interviewing someone...

Interviews are an integral part of businesses' hiring and recruitment process. Therefore, it’s really important for this process to run as smoothly as possible for the employer and prospective candidate.

However, interviews can be awkward and sometimes stressful for both the employer and the job seeker. Reasons can stem from the mispronunciation of the job seeker's name to asking about a salary expectation and the list goes on and on.

A study by Greenhouse revealed that 45% of employees have said they have rejected jobs after a negative interview experience.

Therefore, it’s crucial not to negatively impact or exert problematic measures during an interview as an employer in order to secure strong candidates.

What not to do?

There are a few fundamental things not to do when interviewing a job seeker and they are the following:

Don’t be late for an interview

Be “up to speed” about whom you’re interviewing

Don’t mispronounce the name of the candidate

Be aware of what is personal

Implement a relaxing environment without stressing yourself or the candidate

Don’t put forth a factual error

Be clear on the salary expectation

Don’t “ghost” the candidate and follow up (whether the outcome is positive or negative)

Jeremy Grandstaff, Recruiting and Talent Specialist for the B2B Sales at Cogent Analytics, states in line with interviewers: “It sounds like some interviewers haven't done their jobs well.”