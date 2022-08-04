You might also like

“Employees are more empowered than ever, and companies need to offer what matters to them or risk losing great talent,” noted Zander Lurie, CEO of Momentive, commenting on the research.
This sense of empowerment has also had an effect on ownership and agency; half of employees agree that their employers listen to their feedback more than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yet there is a concern that, with the world moving towards a post-pandemic way of working, this increased influence could well be curtailed.
One in five UK workers are worried their employer will not take their opinions into consideration when deciding on working policies in 2022, with 12% concerned their employer will require a full return to the office next year.
“Creating a work culture that your employees want to be a part of every day requires listening. Feedback helps business leaders tap into what workers need to be successful,” Lurie concluded.
Zuckerberg may see the introduction of worker avatars as a positive way to negate the communication barriers caused by staff having their cameras off, but requiring workers to present themselves even in a virtual environment may cause more issues.
Specifically, it could reignite the debate on the monitoring of remote workers. One in five companies has admitted either installing technology to snoop on staff or planning to. The software can log how long workers take to read and reply to messages, check attendance at meetings — or even secretly film them from their screen.
Frances O’Grady, TUC General Secretary, told the publication: “Worker surveillance tech has taken off during this pandemic as more people have been forced to work from home.
“We know many employers are investing in tech to micro-manage workers and automate decisions about who to hire, and who to let go. Staff must be properly consulted on the use of surveillance at work and protected from unfair management by algorithm.
“As we emerge from this crisis, technology must be used to make working lives better — not to rob people of their dignity.”
