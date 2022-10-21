‘The coffee shop effect’ | Ways HR can empower the remote & hybrid workforce

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Ways HR can empower the remote & hybrid workforce

Without a doubt, work-from-home models have their perks. But this certainly doesn’t mean these work models don’t have their disadvantages and a fair share of distractions. So, how can HR step into the equation to help employees working from home?... When people think of work-from-home models, such as hybrid and remote work, they usually associate it with the literal meaning of working in a home. However, this may not fit nor work for every individual. “Working from home has given us more opportunities to zone into a task, but in reality, it’s still just too easy to zone out. This is a real problem. Distraction is a handbrake in the creative process,” said Seamus Higgins, a Freelance Creative Leader. Read more from us Poll uncovers 90% in favour of flexibility...

Subscribe for just £9* to continue reading...

myGrapevine+ is packed with exclusive content for a growing community of forward-thinking HR and business leaders. These how-tos, deep dives and video interviews aren’t available anywhere else and you can set up your account in a few minutes.

Subscribe
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £9 for first month, then £27.99 per month. One time use only.
Already a member?

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Share this with your colleagues

You might also like

WFH or returning to the office - what do employees really want?
Heating up | WFH or returning to the office - what do employees really want?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
What can people experts do to support staff remotely this January?
Recognition & check-ins | What can people experts do to support staff remotely this January?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How HR can help staff with WFH
Time off & music | How HR can help staff with WFH
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence